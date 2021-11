Regardless of the final result of the 2021 World Series, these Atlanta Braves are quite the special story. They're the embodiment of why playoff baseball is special and how having the best roster on paper doesn't guarantee a championship in the Fall Classic. Imagine telling yourself at the beginning of October, let alone when Ronald Acuña Jr. went down with a season-ending ACL injury in July, that the Braves would be two wins away from winning the World Series and have a series lead over a team as talented as the Houston Astros.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO