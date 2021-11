Jorginho won the man of the match award in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Malmo tonight, and after the game he was interviewed by Chelsea TV about how he thought the game went. He said he was impressed by how the team had kept their pressing and their intensity even after they had scored a 4th. That was the kind of hunger that would get them back on track after a long spell of so-so performances.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO