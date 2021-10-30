Highlands Church hosting ‘Fall Spectacular’ today

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Highlands Church Plaza.

– Highlands Church in Paso Robles is hosting its second annual “Fall Spectacular,” featuring outdoor activities including a park and walk-through “Trunk or Treat,” carnival games, haunted house, face painting, costume contest and more.

“In light of the postponement of the Safe and Fun Halloween Downtown, we wanted to provide a fun and memorable experience for all of our families.” said Lead Pastor at Highlands Church James Baird. “It’s a great opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate the creativity and imagination of our kids.”

Food and refreshments will also be available from Yabba Dabba Hot Dogs and Paradise Shaved Ice. The event is being organized in partnership with the U.S. Army Recruiting Center in Paso Robles and Albertsons.

For more information contact Highlands Church at (805) 226-5800 or email office@highlandsadventure.org