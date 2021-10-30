CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Church hosting ‘Fall Spectacular’ today

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 10 days ago
The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Highlands Church Plaza.

Activities include a “Trunk or Treat,” carnival games, haunted house, face painting, costume contest and more

– Highlands Church in Paso Robles is hosting its second annual “Fall Spectacular,” featuring outdoor activities including a park and walk-through “Trunk or Treat,” carnival games, haunted house, face painting, costume contest and more.

“In light of the postponement of the Safe and Fun Halloween Downtown, we wanted to provide a fun and memorable experience for all of our families.” said Lead Pastor at Highlands Church James Baird. “It’s a great opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate the creativity and imagination of our kids.”

Food and refreshments will also be available from Yabba Dabba Hot Dogs and Paradise Shaved Ice. The event is being organized in partnership with the U.S. Army Recruiting Center in Paso Robles and Albertsons.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Highlands Church Plaza located at 215 Oak Hill Road in Paso Robles.

For more information contact Highlands Church at (805) 226-5800 or email office@highlandsadventure.org

