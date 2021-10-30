CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa will be Dolphins starter the rest of 2021

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

Brian Flores has said several times that Tua Tagovailoa is “our quarterback,” recycling the statement every time the Deshaun Watson rumors have been brought up to the Miami Dolphins coach since the spring. With Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline approaching and the Watson-to-Miami talk still lingering, Flores took it a...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
985thesportshub.com

Steve Belichick Replacing Bill Belichick? // Patriots Aren’t The Patriots Anymore // Deshaun Watson Going To Dolphins? – 10/21 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Peter King listing Steve Belichick as a possible successor to his father with the Patriots. (11:53) We discuss Julian Edelman saying the Patriots aren’t the Patriots anymore and Bill Belichick giving him permission to criticize his decisions. (21:58) The...
NFL
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from NFL Week 8, plus Rams acquire Von Miller and Derrick Henry undergoing foot surgery

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The day after Halloween is definitely one of my top seven favorite days of the year and that's mostly because it's the one day where I don't feel guilty for eating 75 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Normally, I'll cut myself off at 74, but on Nov. 1, I allow myself to eat 75. The only downside with eating so many of them is that my keyboard is now covered in both chocolate and peanut butter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
FanSided

Panthers will try to trade star-studded package for Deshaun Watson

The Panthers are willing to put all their chips on the table in a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per reports. Now, whether Watson is worth such an offer is up for debate, as the Houston Texans quarterback still has dozens of civil suits against him that could derail his season, and lead to suspension by the NFL and, most importantly, legal action.
NFL
FanSided

3 replacements for Brian Flores as Dolphins head coach

Who can replace Brian Flores and right the ship that is the Miami Dolphins?. The Miami Dolphins should be AFC title contenders. After stealing a collection of first-round picks from the Houston Texans, drafting one of the most anticipated rookie quarterbacks of the last decade, and the New England Patriots’ decade of dominance in the AFC East ending, the Dolphins should be a top-five team in the AFC.
NFL
chatsports.com

Tua Tagovailoa Trade Rumors: Broncos Not Pursuing Deal for Dolphins QB

The Denver Broncos are not pursuing a trade for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to Mike Klis of 9News. The Dolphins are nearing a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. It could put Tagovailoa—the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft—on the trade block.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Panthers#Texans#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
profootballrumors.com

Brian Flores: ‘Tua Is Our Quarterback’

The latest run of Deshaun Watson-to-Miami rumors has prompted Brian Flores to once again throw his support behind incumbent Tua Tagovailoa. Friday, the third-year Dolphins coach offered the latest such endorsement. Linked to the Dolphins before the civil and criminal matters encircled him this offseason, Watson is believed to be...
NFL
Palm Beach Interactive

Brian Flores commits to Tua Tagovailoa for 2021 but won't rule out Deshaun Watson trade

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins coach Brian Flores gave an endorsement of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Friday but stopped short of addressing speculation that the club is interested in trading for troubled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Asked if he is committed to Tagovailoa for the rest of the 2021 season...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Deshaun Watson a target for Panthers after Sam Darnold benching

The honeymoon phase of the Carolina Panthers’ marriage with Sam Darnold has seemingly come to an end. It was sweet in the beginning, with the Panthers racking up three wins to start the season. But since their 24-9 victory over the lowly Houston Texans in Week 3, the Panthers have gone 0-4. It’s gotten so bad for Darnold that he was benched in Week 7’s 25-3 road loss to the New York Giants. Could this signal a more serious pursuit of Deshaun Watson for the Panthers?
NFL
chatsports.com

Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he's not worried about job security as Miami loses seventh straight

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is generally the first or second person to speak with the media following a game, win or lose. But roughly an hour after Miami's 26-11 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Flores still had yet to speak. When he finally stepped to the lectern in a stuffy room inside Highmark Stadium, he explained why it had taken him so long to get there.
NFL
CBS Miami

NFL Trade Deadline: Miami Dolphins Walk Away Without Making Deal For Deshaun Watson

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL trade deadline comes and goes without the Miami Dolphins making a deal for Deshaun Watson. The final say reportedly came from team owner Stephen Ross, who decided not to make the trade at this time. Rumors linking Watson to the Fins have swirled for months. He’s a superstar talent with a huge cloud hanging overhead – 22 civil lawsuits alleging his sexual misconduct with female massage therapists. NFL Network says Ross actually spoke to Watson Monday night. CBS4 news partners at the Miami Herald say that Ross wanted contingencies to be met before any deal could be made. Right now, the NFL can’t even guarantee it would clear Watson to play. Tua Tagovailoa can breathe a sigh of relief. He now gets at least the rest of this season to prove he can be the Dolphins’ franchise QB. And head coach Brian Flores won’t have to play dodge ball for a while with questions about his quarterback. It’s certainly possible the Watson to Miami chatter gets revived this offseason. By then, Houston could be more eager to unload Watson and his hefty salary, lowering its steep asking price. Ironically, this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium the Dolphins host the Texans.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy