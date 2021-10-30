Annual chili cook-off sees 36 competitors, attracts hundreds

ENID, Okla. — The instructors of Autry Technology Center‘s culinary arts program threw their students out on their own to make chili.

Students in both the morning and afternoon classes grouped together to compete for the best chili, and then, after one recipe from each class was chosen and fine-tuned with the help of the instructors, Ryan Simpson and Kelly Holder, the chili from the morning class was deemed the best.

The chili ended up taking first place in Judge’s Chili Choice in the 33rd United Way Chili Cook-Off.

“This (chili) is not something that I’ve been slaving over for years. It’s not something I learned in school or anything — this is something (the students) did,” Simpson said. “All we did was lead them a little bit, and that’s all it took. This is them shining.”

Autry was one of 36 competitors in the annual chili cook-off, themed “Roller Coasters, Rides & Chili.” Karys Lam, a 16-year-old student in Autry’s culinary arts program, said she was really excited about winning Judge’s Chili Choice.

“There’s all these groups here, and this is our first time being here. It’s our first time ever making chili — none of us had ever made chili,” Lam said, “and then to win is really cool.”

Eric Miller and Carolina Seymore man the OG&E booth during the United Way Chili Cook-Off on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Stride Bank Center. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

OG&E won People’s Choice for the fourth year in a row and also took the top slot for Best-Decorated Booth. Stride Bank Center took home first place in Top Dollar Chili with $5,500 in total raised.

Taking second and third places in Judge’s Chili Choice were, respectively, KOFM Radio and OG&E. The city of Enid won second place in both Best-Decorated Booth and Top Dollar Chili with $4,402.38. YWCA Enid won third place in Best-Decorated Booth, and Messer-Bowers Insurance raised $1,520 in total, taking home third place in Top Dollar Chili.

Dan Schiedel, executive director of United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, said all of the funds raised will benefit United Way’s partner agencies.

United Way's 33rd annual Chili Cook-Off was Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Stride Bank Center. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

Despite a lower number of competitors, Schiedel said hundreds of community members turned out to Stride Bank Center for the chili cook-off, adding that it “felt great” to be back after having to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The chili cook-off was phenomenal,” Schiedel said. “It was very successful. Everyone that’s come out and participated just loved it and had a great time, and they’re always excited about this event. It’s one of their favorite events in Enid.”

Messer-Bowers competes yearly to show support for Enid and get involved with the community, said Melissa McLemore, a commercial accountant at Messer-Bowers.

Jamie Moore, community relations coordinator with OG&E, said OG&E also competes in the chili cook-off every year to show its support.

“We’re a huge supporter of the United Way, ... and this is just a way we can show our community that we love them and that we support them,” Moore said.

Shelley Culver talks about her method of tasting all the entrants in the United Way Chili Cook-Off on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Stride Bank Center. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

Shelley Culver has always made it her mission to try every single one of the entries each year. She went up and down the rows, and by 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the “amateur chili-taster” had self-judged all 36 entries.

Culver went to previous chili cook-offs with her “chili-loving” father before his death in 2019, and over the years, she has developed her own tricks and methods to find out which chili is the overall best.

In addition to all the chili, Culver said the best part about the chili cook-off is that it gives community members something to do and fellowship.

“You find people here that are your friends and your neighbors — you make new friends just in conversation,” she said. “It’s a really wonderful gathering place, and you get chili — lots and lots of chili, and I love it.”