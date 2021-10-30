CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Newell: We have no idea who’s entering through our Southern border

By Newell Normand
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ht6uj_0ch8rhIj00

Just when you think the situation at the Southern border can't get worse, it does. This year has set records in illegal immigration, with nearly 1.6 million illegal migrants arrested and over 144,000 unaccompanied alien children coming across the Southwest border. I spoke with Andrew Arthur, Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies about just how much of a crisis this influx of immigrants entering the U.S. illegally really is.

These high numbers of illegal entries you say reveal things that are much worse. What should we truly be concerned about?

The biggest problem is the surge of migrants who aren’t from Mexico, or Central American countries.  About 22% of all of the migrants who were apprehended at the Southwest border are from somewhere other than Mexico and Central America.

What do we think is driving these numbers? These are major changes in the percentages, right?

The big change this year is the Biden administration. When Biden took office, he halted the “Remain in Mexico” policy and third country agreements that the U.S. has with Central American countries allowing our regional partners to grant protection to individuals who are ostensibly coming into the United States, seeking asylum.  His administration also stated that it didn't like what the Trump administration was doing… honestly, I don't know if the Biden administration has a policy to control illegal migration at the Southern border.

The U.S. Government and border patrol agencies don't have experience in keeping track of illegal immigrants coming in from dozens of countries?

It's truly vetting on the fly, which is the way vetting is going at the Southwest border. There are significant errors that are made, overworked border patrol agents can not identify people, but again, that’s only the people they caught.  There’s still about 400,000 people that they never caught and the worse they are, the more likely they are to evade border patrol and have some sort of support system in the United States to help them not get caught.

Comments / 69

Albert Ayers
5d ago

they should catch all those people who's putting up some type of support system so he's illegal aliens can hide in America and they should arrest every one of them and put them in jail for a long time furthermore they should send the whole army and the national guard down to the border anybody trying to cross the Rio grande get shot on sight no questions asked with no questions are needed

Reply(4)
18
Jessie Chavez
5d ago

you think. then stop the madness close the southern border to illegal entry .dam it's that easy look we're having a hard enough time right now

Reply(1)
14
Jessie Chavez
5d ago

I really really think that the Obama Biden administration's trying to bankrupt and destroy America and there can only be two reasons personal gain or vandeta

Reply
21
Related
Miami Herald

How Biden’s border plans went from hopeful to chaotic

For about four months before President Joe Biden took office, advisers engaged in intense internal debate about how quickly they should undo his predecessor’s hardline border policies. The answer, almost always, was not soon enough. Immigration advocates on the transition team shot down a detailed memo circulated among top aides...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Increased Migrants at Border Create Patrol Challenges

The border situation has been a debate for a long time within American culture. Some Americans believe that the border should not be as closely guarded as it is, while others believe that the guarding is crucial to our national safety. Despite the debate, however, there is one thing that is certain: every person deserves to be treated well and be in good health, a mindset that the Panama foreign minister shares.
Omaha.com

Cal Thomas: Biden policies have created an incredible crisis at southern border

The numbers are staggering. Hordes of humanity are coming across what used to be our southern border, a border that has been effectively erased. In March, the COVID positivity rate for those breaching our border was about 6%. Many of these people cannot speak English and have few job skills other than manual labor. Recently, a convicted sex offender was one of 35 migrants arrested in Texas for entering the country illegally.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Border Patrol#Illegal Migration#Mexico#Southern#Central American#The U S Government
Washington Examiner

'Tell Biden we are coming': New migrant caravan marches through Mexico to US border

More than 3,000 migrants are making their way through Mexico toward the U.S. border in the largest and most organized caravan of the year. The migrants, mostly Central Americans, South Americans, and Haitians, are taking the 2,500-mile journey to Texas. The group was organized through a QR code that allowed participants to register starting Oct. 15, according to Fox News. Due to the Mexican government banning migrants from hitching rides from truckers, the migrants will have to take the entire journey on foot.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Migrants push past southern Mexican border city en route to US

Thousands of migrants mostly from Central America broke out of the Mexican southern border city of Tapachula and continued their march toward the US, more than 1,000 miles away. Over 2,000 migrants pushed past a line of state authorities who were positioned to block their progress. Some minor scuffles left...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

The rise of the middle class migration: South American families are flying to Mexico, getting a cab and crossing illegally into US, Yuma border chief claims

While hundreds of thousands of poor migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. have trekked on foot from South and Central America in the last eight months, there has also been a rise in middle class migrants flooding the southern border. These so-called middle class migrants often fly to Mexico's northern...
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

Map shows where immigrants are crossing the U.S. border

Border officials reported that most encounters with migrants illegally entering the U.S. occurred in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, according to Customs and Border Protection data. Immigration officials encountered 441,855 migrants in the Rio Grande Valley sector between January and August 2021, according to CBP data. More than 1.3 million migrants...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Migrant caravan rejects offers of visas by Mexican authorities

A caravan of more than 3,000 migrants from Central America is advancing through Mexico, after leaders rejected the country’s offers of visas to stem the march to the US border. As migrants moved through Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas, the government offered them humanitarian visas if they agreed to dissolve...
IMMIGRATION
countywidenews.com

Biden Is Ignoring Our Very Open Southern Border

Oklahomans know there is a crisis at our border, and they know who is responsible—Joe Biden. Each month, President Biden has released thousands of illegal border crossers into the US. This has motivated a record number of migrants to illegally cross the border this year. The situation is so bad that we will exceed a 21-year high of illegal crossings at our southern border—all while President Biden pretends the crisis does not exist.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Illegal immigration is destroying our country

Britain’s Home Office says more than 12,500 migrants have broken the law to get into the U.K. so far this year. Compare this to the nearly 200,000 migrants who have crossed the virtually nonexistent southern border just in July of this year. The count is estimated by the overwhelmed U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a name that is almost contradictory given the Biden administration’s refusal to enforce the law and secure the border. It helps that Britain has a natural channel separating it from the continent, while our border resembles Swiss cheese.
IMMIGRATION
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Facebook aiding and abetting Southern border invasion

Facebook, the tech giant famous for censoring posts that promote political views opposite to its perspective, recently admitted that its users are aiding and abetting illegal immigration. Responding to a letter sent by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Facebook acknowledged it allows online users to share information that advises how...
IMMIGRATION
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy