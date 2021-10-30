'Welcome our allies': Philly takes in about 25,000 Afghan evacuees

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Some 25,000 Afghan evacuees have come through Philadelphia International Airport since Operation Allies Welcome started two months ago, in an effort that should finish within the next month.

When Philadelphia was tapped as a port of entry for the massive evacuation from Afghanistan , airport CEO Chellie Cameron says she wasn’t sure what to expect.

“After about two seconds of thinking, ‘Oh no,’ we all said, ‘Oh, yes!’” Cameron said.

Emergency management chief Adam Thiel says the city started the operation with folding tables, duct tape, and extension cords and watched it grow, with unexpected help.

"A bunch of folks who just showed up when the call went out for interpreters, for folks to help us welcome our allies," said Thiel.

Philadelphia is now the only airport processing evacuees, but arrivals have dwindled to about 500 a day, usually one flight each day instead of four to six at the evacuation's height.

Airport officials say they expect the operation to be complete in another two to three weeks.

When it’s a chapter in the city’s history, Mayor Jim Kenney said it will be a fitting one.

"It truly exemplified why Philadelphia is the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection," he said.

"I’m truly moved by the response from our communities and their genuine desire to help these people in need."

That included Halal food vendors who made sure the arrivals had food that tasted like home, and the non-profits that provided activities and gifts for the children.

Gerardo Spero, the federal coordinator for Operation Allies Welcome, says those children were a prime motivator during the massive operation.

"All we needed to do was look into the eyes of one of the beautiful young children, who would wave, or smile, or fist bump and our hearts would be filled and we’d be ready and eager to continue the mission forward," Spero shared.

The evacuees are transferred to safe havens from the airport to await resettlement, but officials say about 700 of the evacuees are currently making their new homes in the Philadelphia area.