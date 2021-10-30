CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SOS: Lawmakers introduce legislation to prevent military suicide

By Raquel Martin
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKypI_0ch8reeY00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A growing number of lawmakers say they’re concerned about a recent uptick in military suicides. They’re introducing legislation to force the Pentagon to do more.

A recent report shows annual military suicides spiked 15% in 2020.

Lawmakers across the board are calling the trend alarming but say that based on a recent government watchdog report, there are clear guidelines that, if applied, could help drive military suicides down.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is signaling an SOS.

“We absolutely need to increase our resources,” Ernst said. “We are facing some significant challenges.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KkxH_0ch8reeY00
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available at all times by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.TALK.

It’s why Ernst and a group of more than two dozen bipartisan senators introduced legislation to force the Pentagon to do more to help.

Their bill, the Save Our Servicemembers (SOS ) Act , would force the Defense Department to review its current suicide prevention programs and improve data on the problem.

“We just want them to know we care about them, we appreciate their service,” Ernst said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is calling the trend in military suicides troubling. While Pentagon officials say they can’t explain the cause of the increase, they are vowing to bring them down.

Bonnie Carroll is the founder of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. She’s also worked with the Pentagon to highlight their struggles.

“There are things we can do,” Carroll said. “We work with loved ones to understand their loved ones’ journey… What those families identified were not the things that you normally think, it really wasn’t. It was more about sleep deprivation, chronic pain, nerve damage… toxic leadership.”

Carroll says while more resources will help, she believes the number one priority must be awareness.

“There can never be enough resources… What we’ve got to do is normalize help seeking behavior,” Carroll said. “There is help available, and it works.”

It’s unclear if or when the bill could be passed. In the meantime, suicide prevention advocates say help is on the way. Come July, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by simply dialing 988.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available at all times by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.TALK.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Loudoun Times.com

Wexton introduces legislation to develop National Domestic Violence Prevention Action Plan

U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.-10th) and Congressman David Joyce (R-OH) introduced the bipartisan National Domestic Violence Prevention Action Plan Act, which would develop a national strategy for domestic violence prevention, according to an Oct. 27 release. The focus is to create a comprehensive national effort to equip institutions and individuals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Military weighs penalties for those who refuse COVID vaccine

As deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders must now wrestle with the fate of those who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions, and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally.The vast majority of the active duty force has received at least one shot, but tens of thousands have not. For some it may be a career-ending decision. Others could face transfers, travel restrictions, limits on deployments and requirements to repay bonuses.Exemption decisions for medical, religious and administrative reasons will be made by unit commanders around the...
MILITARY
WDVM 25

National campaign to prevent veteran suicide

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the suicide rate among veterans in 2019 was 52% higher than non-veteran adults in the U.S. In an effort to give our veterans the right support, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Ad Council created a new initiative called “Don’t wait, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KBUR

Legislation introduced to allow lawsuits against Amtrak

Helena, Mont. (AP) — Two Democratic members of Congress have introduced legislation to give customers the right to take Amtrak to court to resolve disputes. The bills introduced Wednesday seek to end an arbitration clause Amtrak implemented in January 2019. Under the clause, customers are required to arbitrate issues that could range from a complaint over ticket prices to negligence in the death of a passenger.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Suburban Times

Strickland Introduces Legislation to End Veteran Homelessness

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland press release. Today, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), led the introduction of H.R. 5470, the Housing Opportunities to Mitigate Expenses for Services (HOMES) for our Veterans Act. This legislation will reduce barriers and make it easier for organizations who provide homes and services to veterans experiencing homelessness to access federal capital grants. Strickland’s legislation is cosponsored by Reps. Tim Ryan (OH-13), Dina Titus (NV-01), and Derek Kilmer (WA-06). The legislation is supported by the National Alliance to End Homelessness (NAEH), the National Coalition of Homeless Veterans (NCHV), and the Lacey Veterans Services Hub.
LACEY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Ernst
Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Pentagon#Weather#Sos#Nexstar#The Defense Department#Defense
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
marylandmatters.org

Opinion: More Than 500 State Legislators in 47 States Agree: We Should Strengthen our National Climate Commitments

The writers are members of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing portions of Baltimore and Montgomery counties, respectively. This is a critical week for our future. President Joe Biden is joining leaders from across the world in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss commitments for addressing our climate crisis.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
breezynews.com

The Vaccine for Kids and the Governor’s Plan to Sue

STATE WIDE–The final approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, was given by the CDC Tuesday, and the state is preparing to make the vaccine available for the parents and kids who are interested. You will most likely be able to find it where you got your child immunized from other diseases.
KIDS
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

710
Followers
659
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy