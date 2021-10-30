CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors

By Kanishka Singh
Reuters
 5 days ago
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Eleven U.S. states with Republican governors sued the Biden administration on Friday seeking to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing it is unconstitutional and violates federal procurement law.

Saying they were necessary to fight COVID-19, President Joe Biden issued a pair of executive orders on Sept. 9 requiring all executive branch federal employees and federal contractors be vaccinated.

A joint lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District Of Missouri by 10 states, Arkansas, Alaska, Missouri, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Texas filed a separate suit on the same issue, and Florida filed one on Thursday.

The lawsuits on Friday described the mandate as "sweeping in its scope" and "unconstitutional and unlawful," citing a constitutional amendment on state powers and federal laws on government procurement.

The mandate "is an abuse of power and we won't stand for it," Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said in a video on Twitter.

"It will only worsen the workforce shortage and supply chain issues that hinder our economic recovery and it furthers the unprecedented government intrusion into our lives," Reynolds said.

The White House set a Dec. 8 deadline for employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated. However, it has signaled contractors have flexibility in enforcing that deadline.

U.S. courts have largely upheld vaccination requirements imposed by employers, universities, states and cities.

About 58% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and over 66% have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

El s
4d ago

No one will win because theres a demonic agenda behind all this. The deep plan to destroy America is only beginning. Our only hope is tuening to Christ, this planet is reaching its end point. Jesus is

Earsie Horton
4d ago

I pray to God you all will win . The U..S just talked to scared to fight back just let the Government run there lives like little children's and except the deaths that they are doing with this man made virus.

michael vanhorn
4d ago

im for vaccines but if you dont wnat it / dont take it ! only because Bidens Mandates are hitler like actions !

6abc

Biden advances sweeping new vaccine, COVID test mandates for private sector

WASHINGTON -- It's likely to become President Joe Biden's most hotly contested COVID policy yet: a sweeping nationwide safety standard for the American workplace that demands large businesses require their employees to either get the vaccine or test regularly. The temporary emergency rule would apply to every U.S. private business...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Panhandle Post

Ricketts orders agencies not to follow vaccine mandates

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered state agencies under his direct control not to follow any federal coronavirus vaccine mandate. Ricketts cast the federal mandate as a violation of personal freedom and government overreach. The mandate generally applies to private-sector employees as well as health care...
OMAHA, NE
cheddar.com

Biden to Unveil Vaccine Mandates for U.S. Businesses

President Biden expected to unveil details on a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for businesses in coming days. This comes just days after The White House issued separate vaccine mandates for federal contractors across the country. Mark Kluger, Founding Partner, employment law firm Kluger Healey joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Who's required to show proof of vaccination in the US?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The White House is still working to finalize the rules for the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. However, it's expected to publish the rules of the mandate in the coming days on the Federal Register, the Department of Labor said in a press release Monday. But some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands.
U.S. POLITICS
Post Register

Protests, lawsuits signal resistance as federal vaccine mandates loom

The federal government released guidance Monday for implementing a vaccine mandate for federal contractors, and the Department of Labor plans to publish a final rule for a mandate affecting private sector businesses with at least 100 employees within days. Workers who do not want to get vaccinated are expected to have the option of submitting to regular COVID-19 testing instead.
ADVOCACY
WLBT

Reeves expects state to file suit in response to federal vaccine mandates by ‘end of the week’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves said he expects the state to file a suit by the end of the week opposing federal vaccine mandates. “Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates are one of the most shocking attacks on personal liberty we have seen in this country during my lifetime,” he said in a post on social media. “I am a strong supporter of the COVID vaccines and commend the Trump administration’s efforts to develop (them). I even got it on Facebook Live to demonstrate my confidence.”
HEALTH
Reuters

Critics of Biden vaccine mandate 'lobby' for change in rare meetings

Nov 1 (Reuters) - In an indication of the opposition to the Biden administration's sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate, ordinary Americans are using a little-known procedure to get meetings with government officials to try to undermine the required shots for workplaces. U.S. President Joe Biden announced in September a nationwide vaccine...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX40

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Eighteen states filed three separate lawsuits Friday to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law. Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to one lawsuit, which was filed in a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

Oklahoma AG Joins Other AGs In Challenging Federal Vaccine Mandate

Oklahoma attorney general John O'Connor joins 20 other Republican attorneys general in urging President Biden to reverse the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. In a letter sent to President Biden, the AG's said the requirement "stands on shaky legal ground" and requires vaccinations on an "unworkable timeline." Right now,...
HEALTH
The Center Square

Parson issues executive order on federal vaccine mandate to protect an individual's religious objection, medical restriction

(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday issued an executive order prohibiting Missouri's executive branch from compelling or penalizing anyone to comply with any federal mandates for the COVID-19 vaccination if individuals have a religious objection or a medical restriction. The executive order stated federal vaccine mandates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
