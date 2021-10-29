CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Photo Story: BYU 2021 Halloween Costumes

By Melissa Collado
BYU Newsnet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpooky season is here and BYU is ready for...

universe.byu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
BYU Newsnet

Photo Story: BYU athletics Trunk-or-Treat

BYU Athletics hosted its annual Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the parking lot of the Student-Athlete Building, with members of the various sports teams dressed up and handing out candy to young BYU fans. All photos by Dallin Wilks. Above, members of the BYU women’s soccer team dress up...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Byu#Photo Story
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
1045wjjk.com

Dad Busted On Doorbell Camera Telling Daughter To Take All Of The Halloween Candy!

Total ‘dad fail’! A TikTok user posted this viral video below of a dad telling his little girl to take most of the candy left in a bowl on the front porch of a house on their trick-or-treating route. Listen as you hear THE GIRL tell her dad that she wants to leave some for the other kids! He then proceeds to go up to the bowl and starts putting handfuls of candy into her bag! The owners later comment that it was only 7:00 and that the candy was intended for other trick-or-treaters.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Halloween
thegeorgeanne.com

Sculpture Walk: Photo Story

Students in Casey Schachner’s 3D Art & Design Foundations course, created the works featured in the Sculpture Walk that will be displayed in the International Gardens until Oct. 28. The students are Julie Anderson, Cassie Butler, Alex Bynem, Aliya Goethe, Alexis Lymus, Dylan Moore, Kamryn Morrison, Kayla Nesmith, Malakai Perez-Rodriguez, Ariel Riley, Samantha Shipman, and Hayden Smith. They created the three-dimensional artworks seen on display by cutting a square of aluminum and folding and shaping the aluminum to create a “sculpture in the round.”
VISUAL ART
BYU Newsnet

Successful women in academia encourage female students to advocate for themselves

Four successful women, each with doctorate degrees, said women in academia need to advocate for themselves to accomplish their goals and pursue their passions during a panel discussion hosted by Global Women’s Studies and the Kennedy Center on Oct. 27. Denise Stephens, associate professor of physics and astronomy at BYU,...
ETHICS
BYU Newsnet

Education in Zion exhibit encourages visitors to ‘be still’

A new exhibit in the BYU Education in Zion Gallery focuses on developing mindful habits and taking time to ponder, encouraging visitors to “be still.”. The exhibit, “Be Still: Building a Mindful Life,” features quotes from famous individuals on being mindful, application tips on creating a mindful life and a chalkboard where visitors can share their gratitude.
VISUAL ART
CBS Sacramento

iPhone-Wielding Local Woman Has Photos Featured In Sacramento Art Gallery

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A local woman is turning everyday sights into works of art—all with just her iPhone. Carol Mott-Binkly loves taking pictures. This self-described goofball, who is a mother to five chickens and two chihuahuas, worked in the advertising and marketing department at Tower Records for 19 years. So wherever she walks, she’s always got her iPhone ready. “All of my photos are random,” she said. “They’re not posed, they’re not planned. They just happen.” Her work is called street art photography. Her work has been published in the Sacramento Bee and served as a bell ringer during the KVIE auction. Dee Neath is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NJ.com

These pets don Halloween costumes to help kids learn to read (PHOTOS)

FURever as Friends held one of its Howl-o-ween reading parties at the Logan Township Branch of the Gloucester County Library System Tuesday evening. Seven dogs and two cats — in costumes, of course — listened as kids read stories to them as part of the S.M.I.L.E. (Silent Mentors In Literacy Education) program. The program is aimed at children who are having difficulty reading or need to gain more confidence in their reading by giving them a less stressful and relaxing environment to build their skills, as pets don’t criticize or correct as the child reads aloud.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy