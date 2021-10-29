Photo Story: BYU 2021 Halloween Costumes

Total ‘dad fail’! A TikTok user posted this viral video below of a dad telling his little girl to take most of the candy left in a bowl on the front porch of a house on their trick-or-treating route. Listen as you hear THE GIRL tell her dad that she wants to leave some for the other kids! He then proceeds to go up to the bowl and starts putting handfuls of candy into her bag! The owners later comment that it was only 7:00 and that the candy was intended for other trick-or-treaters.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 22 HOURS AGO