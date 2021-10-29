Photo Story: BYU 2021 Halloween Costumes

Students in Casey Schachner’s 3D Art & Design Foundations course, created the works featured in the Sculpture Walk that will be displayed in the International Gardens until Oct. 28. The students are Julie Anderson, Cassie Butler, Alex Bynem, Aliya Goethe, Alexis Lymus, Dylan Moore, Kamryn Morrison, Kayla Nesmith, Malakai Perez-Rodriguez, Ariel Riley, Samantha Shipman, and Hayden Smith. They created the three-dimensional artworks seen on display by cutting a square of aluminum and folding and shaping the aluminum to create a “sculpture in the round.”
Comments / 0