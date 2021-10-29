State of Iowa versus Alison Dorsey Trial Friday afternoon recap

(Atlantic) The State of Iowa versus Alison Dorsey trial resumed in Cass County District Court Friday afternoon with cross examination by the prosecution of Defense Attorney DeShawne Bird-Sell’s first witness, Forensic Pathologist Dr. Ljuvisa Joean Dragovic.

Monty Platz asked Dr. Ljuvisa Joean Dragovic about how he previously testified in the State of Iowa that Shaken Baby Syndrome is nonsense.

Monty Platz followed up….

Next, Bird-Sell presented Pathologist Dr. Douglas Smith. Dr. Smith testified via zoom for three hours. He spoke about how some of the injuries in the autopsy report for Luka Hodges could be due to the medical treatment he received, including rib fractures due to CPR, bruised tissue to the upper lip due to checking airways, an L shaped bruise on his back due to electronic defibrillator pads applied by EMS, and left side scalp hemorrhage due to an IV placed in the head.

Bird-Sell asked about Hypoxic-ischemic brain injury. Dr. Smith said the brain swelling and the really severe mushiness of the brain was something that happened because of the lack of oxygen.

Dr. Smith went into great detail on the studies of staining in the brain following an injury.

During cross examination, Monty Platz questioned Dr. Smith about his watchdog website that goes into detail about police corruption, wasteful spending, a section on how police use tactics into tricking people into confessing to shaking babies, and he wrote to not be fooled by the Child Abuse Pediatricians. Dr. Smith did not deny he wrote the information posted on his website.

Monty Platz asked Dr. Smith about his belief on Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Testimony will continue Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.