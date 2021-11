Syracuse, N.Y. — Two men were arrested in Syracuse with 1,100 envelopes of heroin, 41 ounces of cocaine and more than $5,000, according to Syracuse police. Angel Robles, 33, and Bernie Pizarro, 41, were arrested at Pizarro’s apartment at 426 Delaware St., on Wednesday, according to Syracuse police arrest records. Both men were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, according to the reports.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO