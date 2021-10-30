CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Lead detective in Erica Parsons case opens up about investigation

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Sandy Parsons led detectives to the body of his adoptive daughter, Erica, in 2016. It was nearly five years after she was killed.

Major Chad Moose is with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Finding Erica was his job, but he said it also became very personal to him.

A father himself, he admitted the years of searching and documenting the abuse Erica endured was emotional.

Major Moose discussed discovering Erica’s bones with Channel 9′s Allison Latos.

“You were deliberate in the way she got to come back to Rowan County,” Allison said. “She was in a body bag, but we left it open. So, she wouldn’t be in the dark anymore,” Moose replied.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

