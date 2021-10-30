Lead detective in Erica Parsons case opens up about investigation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Sandy Parsons led detectives to the body of his adoptive daughter, Erica, in 2016. It was nearly five years after she was killed.

Major Chad Moose is with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Finding Erica was his job, but he said it also became very personal to him.

[ SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Erica Parsons Story ]

A father himself, he admitted the years of searching and documenting the abuse Erica endured was emotional.

[ FIND HELP: County-by-county child protection resources ]

Major Moose discussed discovering Erica’s bones with Channel 9′s Allison Latos.

“You were deliberate in the way she got to come back to Rowan County,” Allison said. “She was in a body bag, but we left it open. So, she wouldn’t be in the dark anymore,” Moose replied.

>> You can hear more from Allison’s interview with Major Moose in the video at the top of this page.

(WATCH: Sandy Parsons leads detectives to adoptive daughter’s remains)

©2021 Cox Media Group