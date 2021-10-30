CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew Asks US Court To Dismiss 'Baseless' Sex Case

By Peter HUTCHISON
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's Prince Andrew insisted his sexual assault accuser was out to profit from a "baseless lawsuit" against him as he asked a New York court to dismiss the case Friday. In a filing in Manhattan, the Duke of York's lawyers accused Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince "to achieve another payday"...

Marie Claire

Prince Andrew’s Court Case Made “Abolish the Monarchy” Trend on Twitter

The allegations of sexual impropriety brought against Prince Andrew are deeply troubling, and now they’re causing some Britons to call for scrapping the monarchy altogether. After more news about the lawsuit against the Duke of Yorke and his response to claims made by his accuser were made public, the hashtag #abolishthemonarchy trended on Twitter in England, according to Express UK.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Smears Accuser as Money-Grubber in Court Docs

Prince Andrew has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit against him by arguing his accuser made up sexual assault allegations to land “another payday.” In court papers filed Friday, the royal denied abusing Virginia Giuffre when he was palling around with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and tried to undermine her credibility by noting she had sold her story. “Most people could only dream of obtaining the sums of money that Giuffre has secured for herself over the years,” his lawyer wrote. In response, Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, told Bloomberg, “﻿If Virginia Giuffre had stood silent in the face of outrageous statements like Prince Andrew and his legal team churn out routinely—his motion to dismiss being no exception—the decades-long sex-trafficking ring his friend Jeffrey Epstein operated and he participated in would never have been exposed.”
arcamax.com

Fortenberry asks court to dismiss indictment

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is asking a federal judge to dismiss the indictment alleging he lied to federal authorities who were investigating illegal contributions to his reelection campaign because the charges should not have been brought in California. The Nebraska Republican is facing charges of lying to FBI agents...
CBS Pittsburgh

As Supreme Court Takes On Major Gun-Right Case, Ruling Could Have Significant Impact On Pennsylvania Gun Owners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The highest court in the land heard arguments Wednesday on a case that could impact the use of conceal and carry permits across the nation. The U.S. Supreme Court has not taken on a Second Amendment case of this magnitude in more than a decade. And depending on the ruling, it could have a significant impact on Pennsylvania gun owners. At its base, the case in front of the Supreme Court questions if any governmental authority can restrict issuing a conceal and carry permit based on proper cause. Two gun owners and a group affiliated with the...
Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein
The Independent

Student admitted in game of truth or dare he killed grandmother, court told

A student confessed to friends during a game of truth or dare his “darkest secret” was that he killed his 94-year-old grandmother in a house fire, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 20, allegedly made the confession weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died after a blaze at her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire in May 2018.Preston Crown Court heard Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after being found in the property but was pronounced dead at Royal Lancaster Infirmary three days later. David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told...
TMZ.com

Influencer Nenobia Washington Appears to Have Fallen To Her Death

Influencer Nenobia Washington, also known as "The Queen of Brooklyn," appears to have fallen to her death from a building ... at least that's what the police investigation's turned up so far. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police and paramedics responded around 7:40 PM Saturday and found Nenobia unconscious...
