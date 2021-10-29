CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder rookie Tre Mann assigned to G League team

By Logan Newman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Tre Mann has been assigned to the G League, the organization announced on Friday.

Mann, the No. 18 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, will play for the OKC Blue.

On Friday afternoon, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault told media that it was the organization’s long-term plan to send Mann to the G League and that this was not the result of the guard’s on-court play.

Daigneault said he told Mann the morning of the first game of the season that he would bounce between the Thunder and the Blue.

“We didn’t want him to think it was based on the outcome of how he played in a game,” Daigneault said. “Diversity of experiences for a young player is important, so his ability to go there, play more minutes, take on a heavier load defensively, find a little bit of rhythm offensive, settle into games a little bit more, settle into practices a little bit more, is a great opportunity for him to grow.”

Mann played well in his first two games, shooting a combined 7-for-12 from the field, but over the next three games he only made three total shots and missed all four 3s he attempted.

The 20-year-old can get some play as a lead guard with the Blue.

Sending him to the G League will also create playing time for backup guard Ty Jerome at the NBA level. Jerome, who averaged 10.7 points and shot 42.3% from 3 last season, has only appeared in two of the Thunder’s first five games.

Guard/forward Vit Krejci was recalled from the G League and then re-assigned multiple times this week. Daigneault said it was a formality to maximize his practice time with both groups.

