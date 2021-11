Right tackle La’el Collins is active once again after a five-game suspension, but he may not be taking the field as a starter this Sunday. Terence Steele, who filled in for Collins during his absence, will be the starting right tackle versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. This comes as a surprise to many fans, as even though Steele has been a welcome surprise this season, the consensus has always been that Collins would return to the starting lineup.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO