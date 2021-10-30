CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickapoo-La Farge Cross Country putting together historic season

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State cross country meet is less than a day away, and one program poised for a big day is Kickapoo-La Farge. Both the boys and girls will run at State. The girls have made it back a second straight year and will have senior Anelise Egge leading them once again....

Related
alaskananooks.com

Cross Country Completes GNAC Championships with Historic Showing

LACEY, Wash. - The Alaska Nanooks cross country team wrapped up their trip to Lacey, Wash. with a ninth-place finish from the men's team in an 8k race and a historic third-place finish from the women's team in a 6k race. Rosie Fordham took home the GNAC XC Women's Freshman Runner of the Year award following her performance at the GNAC Championships.
LACEY, WA
bannerpresspaper.com

CROSS COUNTRY

UIL DISTRICT 29A CROSS COUNTRYCARMINE — Here are the results of the District 29A Cross Country meet held at Round Top-Carmine High School Oct. 13 in Carmine.Boys DivisionTeam Totals — 1. Fayetteville, 17; 2. North Zulch, 61; 3. Dime Box, 72; 4. Buckholts 91.Top 10 Individuals — 1. Cole Fenhaus,
SPORTS
mesatbirdsports.com

Cross Country Closes Regular Season at ACU Invitational

Glendale, Ariz. - The Thunderbirds men's and women's cross country teams competed in their last regular season meet of the 2021 season at the ACU Invitational Saturday morning. A sizeable amount of athletes from both teams sat out this meet in preparation for postseason competition. Masen Hofmann was the top...
GLENDALE, AZ
#State
chelseaupdate.com

Beach Middle School Cross Country Competes in Last Jamboree of Season

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Loren Thorburn for the information in this story.) On Wednesday, Oct, 20, the Chelsea Beach Middle School cross country team ran at a muddy Munson Park in Monroe. The girls varsity team placed 6th out of 9 teams. Sam Bieber led the group with...
CHELSEA, MI
yumapioneer.com

Yuma cross country puts state hopes on the line

Today, October 21, is the day the Yuma High School cross country athletes put their state dreams on the line. The girls and boys teams are in the Class 2A Region 1 Meet at Lyons High School. Several other 3A and 4A regionals also are being held there today, October 21.
YUMA, CO
maplerivermessenger.com

Maple River Cross Country Finishes Regular Season at Madelia

On Oct. 14, 2021, the cross country team traveled to Madelia for the final regular season meet of the year. On a day with nearly ideal weather conditions for the runners it was a successful meet. Yet again all of the competitors did well with a couple of notable performances by some new faces.
SPORTS
hancockcollege.edu

Cross Country Continues Season at Western State Conference Championship

GLENDALE, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College men's and women's cross country programs continued action on Friday afternoon at the Western State Conference Championship, hosted by Glendale Community College. | FULL RESULTS. The women's program finished in eighth place out of eight teams after posting a total time of 2:15.05...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Ottawa Herald

Central Heights cross country teams pull together to qualify for state

The Central Heights cross country teams have been building all season for Saturday’s regional on its home course. Even the rain and cloudy weather did not dampen their spirit or resolve. The Vikings fought through everything and both teams qualified for state. “Dark clouds and silver linings definitely sums up...
SPORTS
Daily Freeman

High School Cross Country: Kingston loses to Pine Bush in season finale

PINE BUSH, N.Y. — Kingston High closed out its Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association cross country dual meet season Wednesday, Oct. 20. The Tigers lost to Pine Bush, but Luca Maneri and Carla Bautista once again dominated for Kingston. The Tigers lost the boys race 24-31 and the girls 23-28....
KINGSTON, NY
floraathletic.com

Boys JV Cross Country finish season as Region 4 AAAA champions

JV boys finished their season on top at the Region Championship last night taking 1st place!. Charlie Durham set a PR at 19:22 coming in 1st overall and Harris Milling came in right behind him setting a PR of 19:31 2nd overall. The team had an impressive showing in the...
SPORTS
Ottumwa Courier

Prep cross-country: Ottumwa harriers wrap up season

INDIANOLA — Asa Canny could have slumped after crossing the finish line in tears after seeing his final chance at qualifying for the state cross-country meet slip away on Wednesday. Ditto for Lina Newland, a senior leader for the Ottumwa girls cross-country team who improved by over five minutes from...
OTTUMWA, IA
kvhsathletics.com

Bell Concludes Outstanding Sophomore Cross Country Season at Semi-State!

Emma ” Scooter” Bell finished her excellent sophomore season at the New Prairie Semi-State Saturday on a very wet, tough course versus a very elite field. Battling leg injuries for the past couple of weeks, she hung tough to place 35th in a time of 20:16.8, her best time of the post season. What Bell has accomplished at her very young age is remarkable: 2x All-Northwest Crossroads Conference 1st Team, 2x sectional runner-up, 2x All-Regional, a 2x semi-state qualifier, the 14th female to do so in the Adams-Lewallen era, All-State Honorable Mention in 2020 and a state meet qualifier in the 1600 in track in 2021 as a freshman. Head Coach Lane Lewallen: ” Scooter had another terrific season ! She hung in there very well Saturday, especially considering she was not at 100%, I am very proud of her, and her future obviously is very bright! A big thank you to teammates Caden Adams, Em Wilson, Juliana Barlog, Tay Anderson and Liv Sheehy for coming to cheer her on.” GO KOUGS!
SPORTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highlands cross country team finds plenty of positives in up-and-down season

Rich Bogaty has been around competitive running for a long time. With 42 years of experience, the third-year Highlands cross country coach has seen just about everything the sport can throw at him. But the past couple of years have been particularly challenging because of the impact of covid-19 and...
SPORTS
etownian.com

Cross country: Gettysburg Invitational

While many Elizabethtown College students, families and alumni were enjoying the Homecoming parade and other festivities on Saturday, Oct. 16, the College’s cross country team was traveling to Gettysburg, Pa. to partake in the Gettysburg Invitational at Gettysburg College. Both the men and women’s teams placed third overall, but the...
GETTYSBURG, PA
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill Cross Country Team covers a lot of ground and puts on the miles

Two meets and more than 23 miles later, the team is still giving it their all. Merrill had a Cross Country Conference Meet on Saturday, Oct. 16. First to cross the finish line for the Merrill Boys Team was David Golisch with a time of 5:41 with Callen Hoeppner right behind at 5:42. Third in for the Merrill guys was Henry Reimann (6:13), fourth in for Merrill guys was Ian Schuetze (6:20) with Merrill’s Kayoda Raddatz (6:35) and Elliott Hanson (6:35) right behind and Kaden Schwandt (6:37) on their heels.
MERRILL, WI
Powell Tribune

Panther cross country season reaches finish line with state meet

After running hundreds of miles in practices and meets, the Panthers cross country teams’ season culminated with Saturday’s state meet in Ethete. The Powell High School girls made a large leap from their 11th place finish a year ago, jumping up to sixth in the team standings with a score of 172. The boys also improved on their 11th place finish from last year, taking eighth overall as a team with 228 points.
POWELL, WY
WyoPreps

Boys State Cross Country Meet Caps Competitive Season

The Boys Cross Country season came to a close on Saturday at Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete with a challenging course and no shortage of enthusiasm. In 4A boys, Mason Wheeler of Jackson took the podium in 16.10.45. Wheeler took 2nd place at the State Nordic Ski Championships and placed 2nd in the 4A 3200 meters at the State Track meet back in May. Wheeler took the bronze medal at the 2020 State Cross Country Meet. Jacob Frenthaway from Cheyenne Central was 2nd and he made a huge improvement from a year ago when he placed 28th. Sheridan's Austin Akers was 3rd this year, 5th a year ago. Charles Fossey of Rock Springs has back-to-back 4th place finishes and Braik Hurm of Campbell County took 5th. Cheyenne Central won the team championship with 4 guys in the top 10.
ETHETE, WY
Times News

Hornet cross country end successful seasons

Last week the Emmaus cross country teams ended the regular season. If head coach Kami Reinhard could dispense grades, there’s no doubt what they would be. “Both teams get an A-plus,” she said. Records don’t tell you everything you should know about the girls and boys cross country teams, but...
EMMAUS, PA

