Kickapoo-La Farge Cross Country putting together historic season

Emma ” Scooter” Bell finished her excellent sophomore season at the New Prairie Semi-State Saturday on a very wet, tough course versus a very elite field. Battling leg injuries for the past couple of weeks, she hung tough to place 35th in a time of 20:16.8, her best time of the post season. What Bell has accomplished at her very young age is remarkable: 2x All-Northwest Crossroads Conference 1st Team, 2x sectional runner-up, 2x All-Regional, a 2x semi-state qualifier, the 14th female to do so in the Adams-Lewallen era, All-State Honorable Mention in 2020 and a state meet qualifier in the 1600 in track in 2021 as a freshman. Head Coach Lane Lewallen: ” Scooter had another terrific season ! She hung in there very well Saturday, especially considering she was not at 100%, I am very proud of her, and her future obviously is very bright! A big thank you to teammates Caden Adams, Em Wilson, Juliana Barlog, Tay Anderson and Liv Sheehy for coming to cheer her on.” GO KOUGS!

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO