ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bellerive Country Club has been selected to host the Presidents Cup in 2030, making it the seventh American course to host the biennial event. It adds to the list of big events Bellerive has hosted, from Gary Player completing the career Grand Slam in the 1965 U.S. Open to Nick Price winning his first major at the 1992 PGA Championship.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO