Surprise Squad: Helping businesses devasted by August flooding

Following a delay in the certificate’s delivery, the Blythe Dental Center team has received the Blythe Chamber of Commerce’s August 2021 Business of the Month distinction. “We just want to thank, publicly, Blythe Dental Center. At the time that COVID hit – first of all, they care about the community so much. They’re right there in the middle of it all,” noted Blythe Chamber of Commerce President Kati Cusick at the Aug. 25 mixer. “They just really did a lot to help the community during a very scary time. And, took every precaution – double-masked, you name it. But they did it; and they did it well – they did it with grace. And, just took care of our community. So, for that – and many more reasons – we just wanted to honor them with our August Business of the Month Award.”

BLYTHE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO