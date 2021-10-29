CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Squad: Helping businesses devasted by August flooding

WSMV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special News 4 Surprise Squad as we help...

www.wsmv.com

13abc.com

Flooding rain shuts business down for local family farm

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Leaders Family Farms in Napoleon offers fall activities, including hayrides, paintball, and a corn maze. They opened for the season in late September, but our rainy fall has kept the business from staying open the entire time. Kristin Leaders is a co-owner. She tells 13abc...
NAPOLEON, OH
Wbaltv.com

Residents, businesses recover from impact of coastal flooding

Water has yet to fully drain out of the area, but the water levels have gone down. Friday's storm brought flood waters that impacted businesses in Fells Point, causing some to close early. On Saturday morning, a high tide then brought on another wave of coastal flooding. Baltimore City plans...
BALTIMORE, MD
VISTA.Today

Franklin Flood Gives Back to Downingtown Nonprofit After Flood Devastation

Hurricane Ida brought devastating rainfall to Chester County, particularly Downingtown, where many people lost their homes and/or businesses due to flooding. Among them, in the heart of the borough, is P.A.A.L. (Preparing Adolescents with Autism for Adult Life), a program for adolescents with moderate to severe autism that establishes a professional collaboration among the educational system, families, and the community.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
News 12

Town supervisor helps Montgomery business flooded during storm

A Montgomery business flooded during the height of the storm got an unexpected helping hand from the town supervisor on Tuesday. The manager at the TA truck stop tells News 12 they had several inches of water throughout the store and that floodwaters were heading toward the restaurant when he called the town for help.
MONTGOMERY, NY
WSMV

Fleet issues impacts Metro recycling efforts

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville neighbors had questions about why their recycling was allowed to pile up so high. “It’s so easy to do,” Micaela Brown, a dedicated recycler from Bellevue, said. “I feel like recycling is the lowest hanging fruit in terms of helping support our planet.”. Brown is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Local companies come together for Middle Tennessee boy

Finley Switzer's wish came true with the help from a nonprofit that gives dream vacations to children with terminal illnesses. Finn has Cerebral Palsy and a chronic immune system disease but usually has a big smile on his face-- especially today. News 4 Joylyn Bukovac shares his reaction.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tips for preparing your home for cold weather

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s about that time when many people start turning on the heating systems at home and technicians said there are some things to pay attention to as you turn on the heat. The first advice from experts is the sooner you turn on the heat, the...
NASHVILLE, TN
ednc.org

Small town grit: Restoring businesses after a flood

There is a certain amount of grit among mountain folks. That’s how Zeb Smathers, mayor of Canton, described the residents of Canton and Haywood County. “We pull ourselves up, not just on our own accord … but when someone extends a hand and wants to help, it’s sincere,” Smathers said.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WUSA

'The worst I've seen' | Alexandria businesses recover after flooding

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Saturday saw an extensive cleanup in Alexandria after Friday’s significant tidal flooding. Standing water remained on the street. In some cases, the water poured into stores and restaurants in historic Old Town, from Mia’s restaurant to Starbucks. It took heavy equipment to clean the streets of debris,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wnav.com

Businesses Hit by Flood Damage or Loss of Revenue from Coastal Flooding Have Another Source for Relief Dollars

Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman and AAEDC announced the VOLT Disaster Recovery Relief Program, an initiative to help businesses recover from the damage and pause in operations sustained as a result of the storm and coastal flooding that impacted Anne Arundel County on Oct. 29-30. The program will be managed by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC), which will begin taking applications for grants of up to $50,000, on a rolling basis, on Nov. 1, 2021.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Albert Lea Tribune

Cash Mob surprising local businesses

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce has started a new monthly effort to boost sales of local businesses, while also having a little fun at the same time. Through what the organization is calling a Cash Mob, people are invited to meet each month and shop at a set time at a pre-decided business — or businesses.
ALBERT LEA, MN
delawarepublic.org

HUD offers help to Ida flood victims in Delaware

Disaster assistance related to housing is now available for Delawareans affected by the flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. President Biden recently approved Delaware’s major disaster declaration for the Ida flooding that devastated some areas of New Castle County last month. This brings federal funding, on a cost-sharing basis,...
DELAWARE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Flooded Canton business working hard to preserve history

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Parts of the state are still working to recover after devastating flooding brought on as the remnants of Tropical System Fred swept through nearly two months ago. What You Need To Know. The Owl Produce Market has been around for decades. Earnest Skaggs, Chris Arrowood’s grandfather,...
CANTON, NC
pvvt.com

Chamber lauds Blythe Dental Center as August 2021 Business of the Month

Following a delay in the certificate’s delivery, the Blythe Dental Center team has received the Blythe Chamber of Commerce’s August 2021 Business of the Month distinction. “We just want to thank, publicly, Blythe Dental Center. At the time that COVID hit – first of all, they care about the community so much. They’re right there in the middle of it all,” noted Blythe Chamber of Commerce President Kati Cusick at the Aug. 25 mixer. “They just really did a lot to help the community during a very scary time. And, took every precaution – double-masked, you name it. But they did it; and they did it well – they did it with grace. And, just took care of our community. So, for that – and many more reasons – we just wanted to honor them with our August Business of the Month Award.”
BLYTHE, CA
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Hurley flood victims still need help

HURLEY, Va. — Long-term recovery efforts aimed at helping Buchanan County, Va. residents cope with the aftermath a devastating a late-August flood are ongoing, but volunteers and donations are still needed for the months ahead, according to the Southwest Virginia United Way. A flash flood that struck the Guesses Fork...
HURLEY, VA

