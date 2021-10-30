Proper Burger Co. Is A Mouthwatering Utah Restaurant With 12 Different Kinds Of Burgers
If you’re craving a burger in Salt Lake City, there’s only one place to go: Proper Burger Co. Their menu features more than 12 styles of burgers catering to every taste and dietary need.
At Proper Burger Co. in Utah, you and your friends can finally all agree on a place to eat. No matter what cuisine or flavors everyone is craving, it’s here in the form of an artisanal hamburger. Add in a local beer or craft cocktail and your night out is set.
For more information about the restaurant, such as current hours and a full menu, visit its website or Facebook page.
Address: Proper Burger Company, 865 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA
