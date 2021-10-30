Proper Burger Co. Is A Mouthwatering Utah Restaurant With 12 Different Kinds Of Burgers

If you’re craving a burger in Salt Lake City, there’s only one place to go: Proper Burger Co. Their menu features more than 12 styles of burgers catering to every taste and dietary need.

Located at 865 Main Street, Proper Burger Co. can make a burger as wild or as tame as you'd like.

The spot isn't just known for its hamburgers, either. Loaded fries and salads can round out the meal.

For Asian flavors, try the Rising Sun, made with kimchee, miso aioli, a fried egg, cilantro, Sriracha, and cucumber pickles. Mexican lovers might prefer the El Mariachi, with pico de gallo, avocado spread, ghost pepper cheese, cilantro-cumin aioli, cabbage, and pickled red onion.

The restaurant group also owns Proper Brewing Co. - because what goes better with burgers than beer? They make it easy to pair a local brew with your preferred burger style.

Vegetarian or vegan? No problem. The menu offers five different kinds of protein for your burger to be made out of, including black beans and sweet potato and a vegan grain blend.

If you're after something very specific, you can make it yourself with the create-your-own-burger option.

At Proper Burger Co. in Utah, you and your friends can finally all agree on a place to eat. No matter what cuisine or flavors everyone is craving, it’s here in the form of an artisanal hamburger. Add in a local beer or craft cocktail and your night out is set.

For more information about the restaurant, such as current hours and a full menu, visit its website or Facebook page. Hungry for more Utah burgers? Check out our previous article for more mouthwatering joints where you can indulge your cravings.

Address: Proper Burger Company, 865 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA