CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

World Stroke Day: La Crosse survivor encourages awareness

By Emily Haugen
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fr1WO_0ch8ozlW00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — When it comes to surviving a stroke, experts say a few minutes can make a world of difference.

Early symptoms of stroke can be minor. The survivor we spoke with says you cannot ignore them.

It is said that fortune favors the bold. That certainly is true for Rich Stoll of La Crosse.

“I go find a project every day, and I try to find something to do — and most days, I do,” said Stoll, who suffered a stroke in 2017.

“I had talked to a doctor and told him what had happened to me and where it was located. And he looked at me right in the face and said, ‘And you’re still alive?’ He was kind of surprised. So I felt that I was very blessed,” Stoll said.

Stoll’s symptoms started weeks before, but like so many people, he brushed them aside as nothing. Until he couldn’t.

“I got up, and my wife and daughter could tell something was wrong. I couldn’t even stand proper,” Stoll said.

After the stroke, he couldn’t speak or use his left side..

“One day I was fine, and the next day, I wasn’t. It changed my life,” Stoll said.

It was a battle he never expected — one he still faces.

“It’s kind of exciting to just be able to pick your arm up. A year ago, I couldn’t do that,” Stoll said.

He’s had help during the battle.

“This has been a joint venture. This has not been by myself. And that’s made it all worthwhile,” Stoll said.

It’s been five years since his stroke. He says he’s getting stronger every day because he refuses not to.

“It’s not even an option. You can go for a walk, you go for a walk. Because there was a time where I couldn’t. And I needed to,” Stoll said.

Looking back, Stoll’s only regret is that he didn’t get medical help sooner.

With World Stroke Day being commemorated Friday, experts say getting to the hospital within 4 and a half hours of their first onset of a stroke symptom can minimize or even eradicate its effects.

This is why it’s important to follow the acronym BE FAST:

B: loss of coordination or balance

E: for eyes — loss of vision and blurriness

F: face drooping

A: arm weakness

S: speech is slurred or nonsensical

T: terrible headache and time to call 9-1-1.

Anyone can suffer a stroke, but experts say 87% of strokes could be reduced by moderating blood pressure, cholesterol and leading a healthy lifestyle.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
Holmen survivor shares message with others who think they are too young for breast cancer
Potent drugs lead to uptick of overdoses in La Crosse County, ER physician says
Three arrested for Hatched Baby theft in La Crosse

Farmers market preps to move inside after a successful outdoor season

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Coats for Kids distribution starts Thursday in Tomah

TOMAH (WKBT) — Coats for Kids volunteers will be handing out the items the drive collected starting Thursday in Tomah. After a month of collecting items throughout Monroe County, free coats will be available at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 762 W. Clifton St. Due to COVID-19, the event will be by appointment only. All volunteers and attendees must wear a...
TOMAH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
La Crosse, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Holmen, WI
La Crosse County, WI
Society
La Crosse, WI
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Western club selling Thanksgiving pies

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Western Technical College’s Foods Club is selling Thanksgiving pies through Nov. 12. Pies will be sold in advance only. People can buy $12 pumpkin pies, $13 apple streusel pies and $14 pecan pies by contacting Jean Ahrens at ahrensj@westerntc.edu. Orders can also be taken by other Foods Club members. Checks can be made out to Western...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Stroke Day#The Stroke
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County Health Department launches Community Health Assessment survey

  LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The La Crosse County Health Department wants your input. The department is conducting a survey asking residents to weigh in on the county’s top health concerns, like access to care, mental health, and substance abuse. In addition to the survey, the health department plans to hold community forums where residents can voice their concerns...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Stroke
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Dine Dash and Fly returns to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Dine Dash and Fly is back at the La Crosse Regional Airport. People in the La Crosse area can win gift cards or $500 flight vouchers. Ten restaurants in the La Crosse area are taking part. The program runs through the end of the year. More details are available here. Recent News Headlines from News...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse School Board considers student mental health

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — “COVID has had a tremendous impact on mental health” on all levels of society, but the school district is been “super fortunate” in that it had received a $2.5 million, five-year grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to incorporate the Project AWARE mental health program before the pandemic began, said Curt Teff, the district’s community services director.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse woman arrested for fighting teen, police

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse woman was arrested this week after she was accused of putting a child in a headlock, then fighting with sheriff deputies who were taking her into custody. Connie R. Abraham Lehrke, 54, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with physical abuse of a child and resisting an officer causing injury, both...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
191
Followers
193
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy