Electric Car Fast Charging Vs Gas: One Wins On Convenience

Electric vehicles are pretty impressive as a technological exercise, but if there's one thing that you can always count on, it's that engineers will always look for a way to make things better. At present, most electric cars are charged in a similar way to how one would top up gas or diesel in an internal combustion-powered machine, they just take longer. But wireless charging is the next step to making EVs even more attractive to the buying public. The tech has been around for some time, but it can always get better, and that's what Volkswagen is working towards. The auto giant has announced that it is experimenting with the Porsche Taycan in an effort to bring wireless charging times down, with the goal of achieving an 80% recharge in just 10 minutes.

