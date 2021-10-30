CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric Car Fast Charging Vs Gas: One Wins On Convenience

By Brooke Crothers
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
I love everything about electric cars except public charging. At a fast charging station I can get an 80 percent charge in 40-60 minutes. Problem is, that’s on a good day. One a bad day, well...it’s a long story. Scenario 1: musical chairs — first charger doesn’t work so...

theiet.org

How will electric cars 'die'?

Has much research been carried out into what happens to electric cars as they age and how they eventually ‘die’?. 1 The bodywork rusts away. Theoretically the same as for an ICE car, but will electric cars be on average more or less rust prone than ICE cars due to differences in the internal structure of the bodyshell?
CARS
insideevs.com

How Much Range Does an Electric Car Lose Each Year?

While electric vehicles have been proven to have considerably lower ownership costs compared to their ICE counterparts, battery longevity remains an equivocal subject. Similar to how consumers ask how long the batteries can last, manufacturers often question the same subject. ''Every single battery is going to degrade every time you charge and discharge it,'' Atlis Motor Vehicles CEO, Mark Hanchett, told InsideEVs.
CARS
The Day

Study compares electric vehicle charge costs vs. gas — and results were surprising

Last year Patrick Anderson went electric: He got a Porsche Taycan EV in dark blue. Anderson, who is CEO of East Lansing, Mich.-based economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group, loves the zippy acceleration and "exciting" features the car offers. He also gets satisfaction in knowing that driving an EV benefits the environment, he said.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Electric Rental Car Initiatives

Rental car company Hertz has announced a new initiative to help make electric vehicles more accessible and be a frontrunner with helping to shift personal transportation cars to emissions-free alternatives. The brand has announced an order it placed for 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles that it will add to their new fleet, which will be arriving before the end of 2022. This will reportedly be the largest fleet of electric vehicles in the US.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

There Are More Electric Cars Than Gas Cars On The Road In Oslo

Are Hansen, our ace reporter on the ground in Norway, got in touch the other day to alert us to the latest news from Elbil, the Norwegian Electric Car Association. If Norway is a leader in the EV revolution, Oslo is ground zero for the movement. One of the benefits that electric car drivers in Oslo are entitled to is reduced tolls on the highways leading in and out of that city.
TRAFFIC
T3.com

I took a Kia electric car on a 2,000-mile road trip and here's what I learned

The all-American road trip is the last bastion of the internal combustion engine. While electric cars are seen as a valid solution for inner-city driving, taking one across the country is not something many would try, for two main reasons. First, there’s the range. Most electric vehicles give a range of figures of anywhere from 200 to 300 miles, and while that’s enough to get you between most cities in the UK, it won’t even get you out of most states in America. Then there’s the charging. Are there enough stations to keep your EV charged up on those longer journeys, or do you run out of options once you leave the safety of the city?
CARS
electrek.co

Will car dealerships be able to adapt to the age of electric cars fast enough?

Tesla vehicle drivers are familiar with completing most of the car-buying or leasing steps online. But according to new research from global business management consultants EY, not everyone is ready to ditch the car dealership experience. It’s a familiar car-buying experience, especially for those who haven’t yet switched to electric cars. But dealerships are going to have to adapt quickly to the changes brought by the arrival of electric cars, or they’ll be left behind.
CARS
xlcountry.com

Could We See An “Gas” Station For Electric Cars Coming Soon?

With more electric cars hitting the streets especially here in Bozeman, it makes sense if one of these popped up soon. Over the past few years, more folks have been movie from regular gas vehicles to electric vehicles. The amount of Tesla vehicles I have seen around the Gallatin Valley have increased and the only place I know where folks can charge their cars is near the Hilton Garden Inn off of Baxter Lane.
BOZEMAN, MT
Washington Post

I used to be an electric car skeptic. I’ve changed my mind — but I still didn’t buy one.

It’s the worst possible time to buy a car, but events recently forced my family to do it. I regret the shudder-inducing premium we paid to get our hands on a little piece of CarMax’s pandemic-depleted inventory. But I also regret having to buy now because I’d hoped we could hold onto our old vehicle long enough to make our next purchase electric.
CARS
Slate

Where the Heck Are We Going to Charge All of the Electric Cars?

On May 7, 2019, Lisa Lemble and Robert Gordon cut the ribbon on Ann Arbor, Michigan’s first curbside electric vehicle charger. It was an ordeal that required nearly a year of negotiation and permitting, and cost the couple about $15,000. “Mainly we want people to know that if they live in the city of Ann Arbor and don’t have a driveway and don’t have access to a garage, that it’s possible to put in a charging station curbside,” Lemble said at the time.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CarBuzz.com

VW To Make Charging A Taycan As Fast As Getting Gas

Electric vehicles are pretty impressive as a technological exercise, but if there's one thing that you can always count on, it's that engineers will always look for a way to make things better. At present, most electric cars are charged in a similar way to how one would top up gas or diesel in an internal combustion-powered machine, they just take longer. But wireless charging is the next step to making EVs even more attractive to the buying public. The tech has been around for some time, but it can always get better, and that's what Volkswagen is working towards. The auto giant has announced that it is experimenting with the Porsche Taycan in an effort to bring wireless charging times down, with the goal of achieving an 80% recharge in just 10 minutes.
CARS
wmleader.com

Tesla allows other electric cars to use its charging stations in pilot program

Tesla is opening its charging network to other electric cars for the first time with a pilot program in the Netherlands, as the world’s most valuable carmaker looks to bring electric vehicles into the mainstream. The program will be tested at 10 locations in the Netherlands, the company said on...
CARS
The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

