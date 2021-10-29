Christine Quinn Slams Selling Sunset Cast For Cutting Her Out On Social Media; Promises She Will Be In Every Episode Next Season

When Selling Sunset first débuted, it didn’t take Christine Quinn long to establish herself HBIC. Granted, much of this was due to her own lip service, but she didn’t waste a single breath. Despite the fact that Mary Fitzgerald was the most tenured employee, and clearly had the ear of ex-boyfriend and still boss Jason Oppenheim , Christine took no prisoners in her question for the realty (and reality) crown. And for quite some time, and three seasons, there seemed to be no competition.

I mean, it’s not like Christine wants the attention, cough- black wedding dress- cough. Or like she had an over the top, filmed-for-tv wedding, with swans, snow, and… oh, wait. She also got pregnant , had a baby, and went back to work in record time . No screen time break for her.

However, it’s the overshadowing that’s gone on since the last season aired, that’s got to have Christine all riled up. Heather Rae Young has had a summer full of wedding activities geared toward her ceremony with Tarek El Mousa . Activities and a ceremony that did not include an invitation for Christine. Chrishell Stause has gone Instagram official with the boss , which has got to boost her office cred at least a little bit higher. And Mary has not been shy about Christine’s fall out with the entire cast .

Not one to sit on her laurels and lament her bad luck, Christine has come out guns blazing on Twitter to make sure we know, that nothing has changed in her world. Apparently, people have been speculating about the lack of appearances to cast events, and the exclusion of Christine in cast photos. Taking it as a sign that the villain of high end real estate will no longer be gracing us with her presence on the small screen.

Not according to Christine , “Got cut off and I’m SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of [ S ] elling [S]unset . The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I’m filming a TV show. Yall [sic] going to see me.”

Now that’s telling them, sister. Unfortunately, the rest of us are going to have to wait until Season 4 airs to see what’s actually up.

