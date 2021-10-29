CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Christine Quinn Slams Selling Sunset Cast For Cutting Her Out On Social Media; Promises She Will Be In Every Episode Next Season

By LindsaywithanA
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6hZZ_0ch8n1Mk00

When Selling Sunset first débuted, it didn’t take Christine Quinn long to establish herself HBIC. Granted, much of this was due to her own lip service, but she didn’t waste a single breath. Despite the fact that Mary Fitzgerald was the most tenured employee, and clearly had the ear of ex-boyfriend and still boss Jason Oppenheim , Christine took no prisoners in her question for the realty (and reality) crown. And for quite some time, and three seasons, there seemed to be no competition.

I mean, it’s not like Christine wants the attention, cough- black wedding dress- cough. Or like she had an over the top, filmed-for-tv wedding, with swans, snow, and… oh, wait. She also got pregnant , had a baby, and went back to work in record time . No screen time break for her.

However, it’s the overshadowing that’s gone on since the last season aired, that’s got to have Christine all riled up. Heather Rae Young has had a summer full of wedding activities geared toward her ceremony with Tarek El Mousa . Activities and a ceremony that did not include an invitation for Christine. Chrishell Stause has gone Instagram official with the boss , which has got to boost her office cred at least a little bit higher. And Mary has not been shy about Christine’s fall out with the entire cast .

RELATED: Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Says Her Friendship With Mary Fitzgerald Was “Surface Level”; Feels “Hurt” She’s Grown Apart From Heather Rae Young

Not one to sit on her laurels and lament her bad luck, Christine has come out guns blazing on Twitter to make sure we know, that nothing has changed in her world. Apparently, people have been speculating about the lack of appearances to cast events, and the exclusion of Christine in cast photos. Taking it as a sign that the villain of high end real estate will no longer be gracing us with her presence on the small screen.

Not according to Christine , “Got cut off and I’m SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of [ S ] elling [S]unset . The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I’m filming a TV show. Yall [sic] going to see me.”

Now that’s telling them, sister. Unfortunately, the rest of us are going to have to wait until Season 4 airs to see what’s actually up.

RELATED: Mary Fitzgerald Teases Fall Out Between Christine Quinn And Rest Of Selling Sunset Cast

TELL US- IS CHRISTINE TRYING TO SAVE FACE? OR DO YOU THINK SHE WILL CONTINUE TO RULE THE ROOST NEXT SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Netflix ]

The post Christine Quinn Slams Selling Sunset Cast For Cutting Her Out On Social Media; Promises She Will Be In Every Episode Next Season appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Selling Sunset Season 4 Release Date Finally Revealed

Carve out some real estate in your TV lineup—Selling Sunset season four officially has a premiere date. The Netflix reality show, which follows the lives and listings of the realtors who work at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, is set to drop its fourth season on Nov. 24. And fans can expect to see all their favorite cast members—including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz—back on their small screens. "The houses are bigger, the drama's bigger," Quinn told E! News in March. "It's fabulous. You guys are going to love...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

'Selling Sunset' Season 4 Announces Premiere Date

Your favorite Hollywood realtors -- and their drama -- are returning for season 4 this November. Netflix announced that the hit reality series will be dropping new episodes on Nov. 24. Fans will surely be tuning in to see how Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship unfolds on the show,...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

We Finally Know When Selling Sunset Season 4 Is Coming To Netflix

Are you ready for more high-end houses, luxe lifestyles, and lots of drama? Well, you're in luck, because your favorite real estate reality show is officially coming back. Netflix has ordered not one, but two (!!) more seasons of Selling Sunset, guaranteeing the series will go until at least Season 5. But before that comes Selling Sunset Season 4, whose premiere date might be sooner than you think.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Jason Oppenheim
POPSUGAR

Selling Sunset's Release Date For Season 4 Is Confirmed, and It Starts Next Month!

Fans of Selling Sunset have been waiting for a release date for the upcoming season for what feels like years, and finally, we have one. Netflix announced on Oct. 20 that the glitzy real-estate show is returning on Nov. 24, which really isn't that far away at all. Since the announcement that the show had been renewed for two more seasons, we've been eagerly awaiting any further information.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Thought Kroy Biermann Was Going To Punch Him After Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Last Real Housewives Reunion; Andy Claims Kroy Brought A Gun To The Reunion

Real Housewives of Atlanta has always been a monumental city for the franchise for many reasons. It provided the first Real Housewives city with nearly an all-Black cast. It gave us the gift (some may say, created the monster) that is the queen NeNe Leakes. It also, if you think back, was the first city […] The post Andy Cohen Thought Kroy Biermann Was Going To Punch Him After Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Last Real Housewives Reunion; Andy Claims Kroy Brought A Gun To The Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Real Estate
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She “Was A Functioning Drunk For Sure”

Cheryl Burke is one of my favorite pro dancers on Dancing with the Stars. But she has also shared her dancing knowledge on other reality shows. In 2017, Cheryl stepped in to replace Abby Lee Miller on Dance Moms. Cheryl’s concern for the young dancers was evident from the jump. “A lot of the girls […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She “Was A Functioning Drunk For Sure” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Cheryl Burke Thinks Dancing With The Stars Is As Difficult As Survivor; Tells Judges To “Cool It”

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke has a long history of involvement with reality television. She started as a pro dancer in Season 2 of DWTS. She has taken home the coveted mirror ball trophy twice. She won the competition once with Drew Lachey and again with Emmett Smith. In 2017, Cheryl stepped in […] The post Cheryl Burke Thinks Dancing With The Stars Is As Difficult As Survivor; Tells Judges To “Cool It” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Zendaya calls out social media for making her feel “anxious”

Zendaya has opened up about her relationship with social media and its ability to make her feel “anxious”. The actor spoke about her online presence while promoting her upcoming film Dune with co-star Timothée Chalamet. “Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Austen Kroll Addresses Love Triangle With Lindsay Hubbard And Ciara Miller On Winter House

We are only one episode in on the Summer House/Southern Charm mashup that is Winter House, and already I’m equal parts squealing and scratching my head. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula didn’t get the best room, despite pitching the idea, and being the OG “coupliest” couple.  What?!? Say it isn’t so. Although this drama gave us […] The post Austen Kroll Addresses Love Triangle With Lindsay Hubbard And Ciara Miller On Winter House appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
DesignerzCentral

Justin Bieber’s Shocking Baby Announcement

Justin Bieber just released his new documentary, ‘Our World,’ on Friday and while the film shared a number of juicy tidbits about the singer’s life, one of the most noteworthy was an update on whether or not he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, had begun trying for a child yet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
929
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy