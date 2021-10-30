CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the 100 best horror movies of all time

By Jacob Osborn, Madison Troyer, Stacker
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Looking for something scary to watch this weekend? Here's a look at the 100 best horror...

www.stltoday.com

Primetimer

The Ten Best Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror" Segments, Ranked

With Halloween nearly upon us, it's time to remember when The Simpsons was one of the best shows on television and every year would produce a "Treehouse of Horror" episode that offered horror parodies that managed to be hilarious, uncannily well observed, and decently scary as well. The Simpsons still makes new "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, but we're not here to pretend that the show is even a shadow of what it was in its golden years. In choosing the ten best "Treehouse of Horror" segments — each episode is an anthology of three stories, almost all of them a parody of a familiar horror film (or Twilight Zone episode) — there are too many legendary choices to bother making room for a token late-season entry. The show's first eight seasons are called the golden age for a reason.
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Handcrafted and beautiful, meet the 7 best stop-motion movies of all time

In just about any film class, the first thing the teacher will say is that everything in a movie is there for a reason. If a scene is shot from eye-level or a bird's-eye view, that's because the director and cinematographer thought that was best (whether they're right is another story). If a cat wanders through the background of a scene, it was either planned that way or the director decided it was interesting enough to keep. Auteurs such as Alfred Hitchcock planned everything in advance but even go-with-the-flow directors get the final say about which parts of the flow we'll see on screen.
MOVIES
Variety

At the Movies, Superheroes, Sci-Fi and Horror Break Through — and Not Much Else

The more things change, the more they remain the same. At the domestic box office, that means science-fiction spectacles and superhero adventures have been selling more tickets than any other genre. It may not be entirely surprising to anyone who closely follows box office trends, in part because it’s not all that different from pre-pandemic moviegoing habits. However, as the box office mounts a recovery from COVID-19, the rift in the type of films that audiences have deemed worth watching on the big screen has become increasingly pronounced. Variety analyzed the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2021 (so far) and compared the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Movies#Halloween Costume#Darts#Sporting Clays#Laser Tag
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
Vibe

Best Of Halloween 2021: See VIBE’s Favorite Celebrity Costumes

This Halloween, it’s clear that many celebrities spent last year’s isolation prepping and planning to get back outside. And it’s no secret that with the right budget, any character can be recreated and reimagined. Despite there being a slew of costumes from Netflix’s Squid Game series and the usual reincarnations of classic serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and Chucky, this year still had several top-tier costumes. From complete transformations from Janelle Monáe and Lizzo to your favorite artists channeling their favorite artists, check out our picks for the best costumes of Halloween 2021 below. Janelle Monáe As The...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Moves DreamWorks’ Sci-Fi Pic ‘Distant’ To Fall 2022

Universal is transporting next year’s DreamWorks Pictures’ sci-fi movie Distant from March 11 to September 16. Distant leaves behind Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red on its old date and now will face off against Lionsgate’s family movie White Bird: A Wonder Story and Sony’s untitled George Foreman biopic on its new date. The pic directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck follows asteroid miner Andy (Anthony Ramos), who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must make his way across the harsh terrain, running out of oxygen and hunted by strange creatures, to the only other survivor. His AI survival suit (voiced by Zachary Quinto of the Star Trek films) isn’t helping either. Andy discovers a fellow crewmember, Naomi (Naomi Scott), however, she too is trapped inside her escape pod and he might not have enough oxygen to make it to her. Spenser Cohen (Extinction) wrote the screenplay. Distant is produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Anna Halberg. Speck and Gordon also serve as EPs along with Jonathan Rothbart and Matthew Hirsch. Kevin K. Vafi is co-producer. Amblin Partners and Universal will share foreign distribution rights.
MOVIES
IndieWire

This LEGO ‘Home Alone’ Set Is Perfect for ’90s Kids — Where to Buy One Before They Sell Out

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. LEGO is helping you add a little nostalgia to your holiday season by way of a massive megastructure modeled after “Home Alone.” Released November 1, the LEGO Ideas Home Alone set features nearly 4,000 pieces, including tiny figurines of the main characters in the ‘90s classic about an 8-year-old boy who outsmarts burglars after his family accidentally leaves him home alone for Christmas. The LEGO...
SHOPPING
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘Alice in Borderland’ Is an Ideal Netflix Show to Watch After ‘Squid Game’

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Simpsons’ Turns Into a Prestige TV Crime Thriller in This Exclusive Trailer for ‘A Serious Flanders’

Tudum, meet Tud’oh! “The Simpsons” has gone “Simpflix” with the two-part episode “A Serious Flanders,” which executive producer Matt Selman calls a “dark, twisted ‘Fargo’ story.” Variety has an exclusive on the trailer that writer Cesar Mazariegos cut for the event; scroll down to watch. According to Selman, “A Serious Flanders” was inspired by the TV adaptation of “Fargo,” which he finally caught up on. That, and the continued rise of prestige premium drama on cable and streaming, let to the idea of how “The Simpsons” might parody the space. Mazariegos wrote the two-parter, which even relies on guest voices from that...
TV SERIES

