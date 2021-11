Stewart is the founder and executive director of the Oregon Remembrance Project. He lives in Portland. It starts with remembrance, then it moves to repair. On June 19, Oregonians gathered in Coos Bay to remember Alonzo Tucker, Oregon’s only documented African American victim of lynching. A historical marker now stands outside the Coos History Museum to memorialize Tucker, who was lynched in Coos Bay in 1902 in front of a crowd of 300, and the thousands of other African Americans who were lynched in this country. At the unveiling ceremony, more than 600 people paid witness to this act of justice and meaningfully added a new chapter to Tucker’s story.

OREGON STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO