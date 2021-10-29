CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicy Dune TikTok cosplay fits right in with Zendaya and the Fremen

Cover picture for the articleThe hype from Dune hitting the big screen and its potential sequels are off the charts right now, and that’s translating into the creative space of cosplay. The first movie, which was released on October 22, laid the groundwork for an expected series of Hollywood blockbusters, inspired by the works of...

Cosmopolitan

Zoe Kravitz reposted a photo of fans dressed as her and Channing Tatum for Halloween

Zoe Kravitz just proved she has an A* sense of humour when she reposted a photo of fans dressed up as her and Channing Tatum for Halloween. ICYMI, rumours have been swirling in celeb land that the Big Little Lies star and Magic Mike actor are an item, after they were spotted together on various occasions – including the 2021 Met Gala, and one particularly adorable moment which saw Zoe riding on the back of Channing's bike. It was very 00s romcom.
Inverse

Zendaya's mysterious Dune character explained

This is just the beginning! With those words, Dune: Part One’s ending becomes anything but a conclusion. Who is Chani in Dune? Why wasn’t Zendaya’s cool character in more of Dune: Part One? Here are all your burning Chani questions answered. WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Dune: Part One and the...
Frank Herbert
Zendaya
Dune director Denis Villeneuve on taking Timothée and Zendaya to the stars and back

Finally, Dune has come into Earth’s orbit. Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction spectacular is a planet-sized wonder with galaxy-deep vision and imagination. In wrestling the author Frank Herbert’s totemic book to the screen, the French-Canadian director (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) has boldly gone where David Lynch infamously went before, in his wonky 1984 adaptation.
Trying to Understand Dune’s Spicy Credits

Vulture is recirculating its coverage of Dune in celebration of the epic’s long-awaited release on HBO Max and theaters. Desert landscapes, Instagram-filter blue eyes, Charlotte Rampling with a dagger: We haven’t seen much footage from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in its first trailer, but what we have seen is all very enticing and mysterious. The big-budget adaptation of (the first half of) Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi epic is coming to theaters in December, and while we could spend a lot of time piecing together what all these images might imply, there’s something even more mysterious right at the end. At the end of the Dune trailer, Warner Bros. unfurls some of the wildest billing I’ve seen this side of Avengers Infinity War and Endgame. As you might expect from a big, sweeping movie, Dune has a big, starry cast — 13 names, in a wonderfully scrambled order, with two actors getting special “with” designations at the end, and a third sneaking in with an “and.” Armed with Google, a basic understanding of Hollywood hierarchies, and a “soon to be a major motion picture” copy of Dune I’m 300 pages through, I’m here to do my best to make sense of it all.
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya talk ‘Dune’

It is hard to think of a film in recent memory with as much hype surrounding it as Denis Villeneuve’s new film “Dune.” Originally scheduled for a Nov. 2020 release date, it feels like audiences have been waiting forever to see the star-studded adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel. But on Oct. 22, the wait is finally over.
Zendaya Is in Dune for 7 Minutes. Here’s Everything She Says and Does

Zendaya opens and closes Dune. You hear her before you see anything onscreen. And at the movie’s end, it’s her character who tells Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, “This is only the beginning.” Her presence as Chani, the Fremen warrior whose fate is intertwined with Paul’s, doubles as promotion for both this film (in interview after interview, Zendaya and Chalamet talk about how they became “best friends” in the four days she was on set in Jordan) and its promised sequel. Her last line itself is marketing copy — stay tuned.
Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya: 'Dune' roles reflect teenage struggles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Timothee Chalamet said his role in Dune, premiering Thursday on HBO Max and Friday in theaters, reflects universal struggles teenagers experience. Chalamet, 25, plays Paul Atreides, the son in a political family embroiled in a galactic battle, who is trying to make his parents...
Timothée Chalamet fans are so thirsty for this TikTok from the Dune red carpet

While Dune fans were upset to hear Zendaya is only in the movie for seven minutes (!), they were comforted by this very thirsty video of Timothée Chalamet. The 25-year-old plays Paul Atreides in the sci-fi movie, a young man who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. Pretty full on, huh?
What to Expect From ‘Dune: Part Two': Zendaya Gets More Screen Time – and a Rival

Warning: This piece includes spoilers to “Dune” and potentially its sequel. “Dune” fans can breathe. Warner Bros. and Legendary have greenlit a sequel that will complete the story of Frank Herbert’s novel in 2023. And if there are any Zendaya fans who feel cheated out of screentime for the actress, don’t worry: a huge boost for Chani is one of many things people can expect in “Dune: Part Two.”
You'll Never Guess What Jokes Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Bonded Over on the Set of Dune

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet on their Dune press tour has honestly been one of the most entertaining things ever. The power duo's budding friendship has been amping fans up for the film, which debuted on HBO Max on Oct. 21 and in theaters on Oct. 22, and the latest stop on their press run revealed yet another hilarious way the two have been bonding. The Dune stars stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Oct. 21 to talk about how filming went for the movie. When asked how they were able to break the tension on set, the two revealed their secret to handling the pressure: fart jokes. Yep, that's how these two got close.
MOVIES
'The credits are longer than her screen time!' Dune viewers rage as they learn Zendaya only appears in the movie for SEVEN MINUTES... despite VERY prominent appearance on promo trail

Warner Bros. released its long-awaited Dune in theaters and on HBO Max over the weekend, though some fans were dismayed at a serious lack of actress Zendaya. The star, 25, plays Chani in the adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel, with many fans assuming it was one of the bigger roles in the movie.
MOVIES
Dune's Director Hinted Zendaya Will Have A Bigger Role In The Sequel

If you were anywhere near the internet or a TV in the months leading up to Dune’s long-awaited premiere on Oct. 22, then you probably assumed Zendaya would play a major part in the space epic. After all, she was heavily promoting the film in a high-profile press tour alongside Timothée Chalamet. But unfortunately, Zendaya stans were left high and drier than an Arrakis desert after discovering the actor has barely any lines in the movie at all, and only appears onscreen for a few measly moments. There’s still hope, though. Now that the sequel is confirmed, director Denis Villeneuve teased Dune Part 2 may feature more Zendaya.
MOVIES
Why Zendaya's fans are irked about 'Dune' appearance, more celeb news

Zendaya's fans irked about her lack of 'Dune' screen time. After weeks of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya-centric promotional lead-up to the recent release of "Dune," Zendaya's fans are feeling cheated. That's because, as Vulture's Zoe Haylock points out, the "Euphoria" star only appears in the movie, which is more than two and a half hours long, for just under seven minutes. "The credits were longer than Zendaya's camera time in Dune," griped one Twitter user this week. "Now see, all the Dune fans coming out like 'Well if you had read the book you'd know her character isn't….,'" another balked. "I don't want to read the book I want to see Zendaya." Said a third: "Gotta give Zendaya credit. She's been working that #Dune promotional tour like someone who had more than five lines in the movie. Attagirl." On the bright side, we now have confirmation from filmmaker Denis Villeneuve that his studio "deal right at the start" included a promise that he could make "at least two movies" to tell the epic story based on Frank Hebert's cult classic sci-fi novel. If the second part is faithful to the book, we should see a lot more of Zendaya's character then — we'll just have to wait until it's out in 2023.
CELEBRITIES
‘Dune’ Review: A Spicy Journey to an Amazing Future

I will never watch any kind of making-of documentary or behind-the-scenes featurette about Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. I don’t want to know how this film was made. I prefer to believe the extremely convincing illusion that Villeneuve somehow traveled to the year 10,191 and documented the strange civilization he encountered. Dune is full of stylization and visual artistry, but the future it conjures feel so complete and tactile that some segments play like a documentary of the world to come — which is an especially impressive feat since that world involves giant sandworms that consume everything that passes through their sphincter-like maws.
