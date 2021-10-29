Spicy Dune TikTok cosplay fits right in with Zendaya and the Fremen

Zendaya's fans irked about her lack of 'Dune' screen time. After weeks of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya-centric promotional lead-up to the recent release of "Dune," Zendaya's fans are feeling cheated. That's because, as Vulture's Zoe Haylock points out, the "Euphoria" star only appears in the movie, which is more than two and a half hours long, for just under seven minutes. "The credits were longer than Zendaya's camera time in Dune," griped one Twitter user this week. "Now see, all the Dune fans coming out like 'Well if you had read the book you'd know her character isn't….,'" another balked. "I don't want to read the book I want to see Zendaya." Said a third: "Gotta give Zendaya credit. She's been working that #Dune promotional tour like someone who had more than five lines in the movie. Attagirl." On the bright side, we now have confirmation from filmmaker Denis Villeneuve that his studio "deal right at the start" included a promise that he could make "at least two movies" to tell the epic story based on Frank Hebert's cult classic sci-fi novel. If the second part is faithful to the book, we should see a lot more of Zendaya's character then — we'll just have to wait until it's out in 2023.

