Spicy Dune TikTok cosplay fits right in with Zendaya and the Fremen

Vulture is recirculating its coverage of Dune in celebration of the epic’s long-awaited release on HBO Max and theaters. Desert landscapes, Instagram-filter blue eyes, Charlotte Rampling with a dagger: We haven’t seen much footage from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in its first trailer, but what we have seen is all very enticing and mysterious. The big-budget adaptation of (the first half of) Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi epic is coming to theaters in December, and while we could spend a lot of time piecing together what all these images might imply, there’s something even more mysterious right at the end. At the end of the Dune trailer, Warner Bros. unfurls some of the wildest billing I’ve seen this side of Avengers Infinity War and Endgame. As you might expect from a big, sweeping movie, Dune has a big, starry cast — 13 names, in a wonderfully scrambled order, with two actors getting special “with” designations at the end, and a third sneaking in with an “and.” Armed with Google, a basic understanding of Hollywood hierarchies, and a “soon to be a major motion picture” copy of Dune I’m 300 pages through, I’m here to do my best to make sense of it all.
