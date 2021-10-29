CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Spooky Halloweenie deals

Fox5 KVVU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for a treat this Halloween, check...

www.fox5vegas.com

TrendHunter.com

Spooky Carved Pineapples

This year, there may be a pumpkin shortage at Halloween and high prices to reflect the demand for creating jack o' lanterns, so Dole Food Company is suggesting that people make carved pineapples instead. The Pineapple-O'-Lantern initiative helps to promote healthy eating with a delicious tropical fruit that provides a sweet alternative to pumpkins.
yourdailyglobe.com

Spooky season

Hurley high school sophomore Riley Holm plays the part of a purple gorilla and has some fun with Kyree Clark, 3, front, Millie Pawlak, 5, center, and Nora Pawlak, 7, before handing out candy at one station of the third annual Northern Iron County Engage Residents (NICER) Spooky Trail Walk Halloween event on Saturday at the Hurley K-12 School Adventure Trails. In back, watching, from righ, Caitlin Pawlak, Sue Pertile and Andrea Mackey. There were 445 people who attended the Trick or Treat Trail and 132 more attended the evening Terror Trail, according to Rebecca Holm, NICER organizer.
HURLEY, WI
georgiatrend.com

Spooky sips and bites

Tis’ the season! With pumpkins, turkeys and candy on our minds, the last quarter of the year is all about celebrations over food. Restaurants and bars across the state are getting creative with food and drink items to get customers into the celebratory spirit. Whether you’re tickled by edible ghost candies, mummified meatballs or eyeballs in your drinks (don’t worry, these are made with green olives), trick or treat yourself with these Halloween-themed specials.
Cincinnati Herald

Spooky good lifestyle treats

Halloween does not have to just be for the kids, here are some Halloween themed lifestyle items to treat yourself this year. Why not start your day off with a healthy treat – because let’s face it the rest of the day is blown with sweets. This was a simple and easy Halloween smoothie that’s both good for you and great to try. I’ve paired it with some Pumpkin Pie Almonds, so yummy! This is what you’ll need for the smoothie:
pix11.com

Spooky fall must-haves

Whether you’re decorating your house for fall, prepping for Halloween night, or getting ready for the holidays, Lifestyle expert, Kathy Buccio has so many fun things to share with you today including products from Burlington, Fresh Harvest Pumpkin Febreze , creative gifts from Collage, Blue Diamond XTREMES Ghost Pepper Almonds, Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray and Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Waterproof .
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Spooky Dog Cookies

There are plenty of biscuits for dogs that are packaged like treats for dogs, and then there are cookie dog treats like these ones from Petco Bootique. The oven-baked creme cookie dog treats are packaged in a way that will be familiar to human fans of creme cookie treats, although the ingredients are optimized to the palates of canine companions.
Time Out Global

Eloise Spooky Tea

Celebrate Halloween with your kids in a very lovely way at the Plaza Hotel's Spooky Eloise afternoon tea between Wednesday and Sunday. Kids should wear their best Eloise costumes (or any costume) to enjoy an unusual Eloise tea and candy scavenger hunt. The menu will feature seasonal bites from a rose apple gingerbread cake pop with a poached pink lady apple to a pumpkin spice cotton candy on a salted pretzel stick and more. Each Eloise Tea will also come with a themed candy bag and a note with three special clues for a self-guided tour through the hotel to hunt down Eloise’s favorite candies. Reservations are required.
Eagle 106.3

Spooky Boo-Licious Deals and Freebies at Texarkana Restaurants

It's almost Halloween and if you want more than just a rock in your trick-or-treat bag of goodies, thanks to the website Offers.com they have compiled a list of some extra sweets and treats through this Halloween weekend. As always check with your local restaurants to make sure they are participating in these deals.
TEXARKANA, TX
KBTX.com

Spooky and sweet fall treats

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween falls on Sunday this year, so many of us are going to look to celebrate the holiday a little early this year. When it comes to celebrating, try to think outside the candy dish when it comes to what you are serving to family and guests.
BRYAN, TX
WYSH AM 1380

MEDIC getting into the spooky spirit

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be holding several Halloween celebrations in the days leading up to All Hallow’s Eve on October 31st at all of its Donor Centers and mobile blood drives. Hospital blood product usage remains high while inventory is at low to critical levels. MEDIC will reward donors...
myneworleans.com

Spooky Date with Your Boo

This weekend is Halloween weekend, and if Krewe of Boo showed us anything it’s that some resemblance of “normal” is peaking in. We say take this time to spend some time with your Boo and take advantage of one of the spookiest cities in the world. For decades, the Bourbon...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cecil Daily

Rising Sun gets spooky

RISING SUN — An overcast Saturday saw over two thousand locals attend Rising Sun’s Spooktacular festival. Pearl Street, Queen Street and parts of Main Street were cordoned off as attendees enjoyed the music, attractions and vendors set up throughout the center of town. According to Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion,...
Leader-Herald

Spooky house

Homeowner Bob Burden arranges the hair on one of his elaborate Halloween decorations at 23 N. 2nd Ave. in Broadalbin on Monday. Also: More of the decorations are shown. The final display will make use of tiki torches, a fog machine, lighting and many pumpkins. ERICA MILLER/. THE LEADER-HERALD.
BROADALBIN, NY
Fountain Hills Times

Spooky Blast Saturday

The Town of Fountain Hills will host the Spooky Blast Halloween event at Four Peaks Park this Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. This fun-filled family event will be loaded with things to do for all ages. Over 25 booths will be set up with games and trick or treating. Be sure to check on the inflatable slides and obstacle courses. Visit online at fh.az.gov/spookyblast for more information.
Concord Monitor

SPOOKY SETUP

Joe and April Fraser have been adding to their Halloween outdoor display since they moved to Warren Street four years ago so that it now covers their entire front yard in anticipation of Halloween. “We've had a lot of people stop and talk to us about all the homespun items....
LIFESTYLE

