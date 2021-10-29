Spooky Halloweenie deals

Hurley high school sophomore Riley Holm plays the part of a purple gorilla and has some fun with Kyree Clark, 3, front, Millie Pawlak, 5, center, and Nora Pawlak, 7, before handing out candy at one station of the third annual Northern Iron County Engage Residents (NICER) Spooky Trail Walk Halloween event on Saturday at the Hurley K-12 School Adventure Trails. In back, watching, from righ, Caitlin Pawlak, Sue Pertile and Andrea Mackey. There were 445 people who attended the Trick or Treat Trail and 132 more attended the evening Terror Trail, according to Rebecca Holm, NICER organizer.
