FNR Football Frenzy Live: Oct. 29

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
Deion Sanders has missed two straight games as Jackson State’s coach with an undisclosed health issue that has left him in the hospital. So, what’s goin’ with Neon Deion or, as he seemingly prefers to be called these days, Coach Prime?. Well, we really don’t know. The only hint Sanders...
TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
The top high school football recruit from Utah in the class of 2021 has reportedly entered the transfer portal after a half season with the Oregon Ducks. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday evening that former Orem High offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia has entered the portal after signing with the Ducks last December.
In the wake of the fatal car crash believed to have been caused by an impaired Henry Ruggs (who reportedly suffered only minor injuries), the Raiders have been left to scramble for new answers at wide receiver. The accident occurred just 12 hours before the trade deadline, but the Raiders...
Gary Patterson showed up to work on Monday. TCU and its longtime football coach parted ways on Sunday, but multiple people told the Star-Telegram that Patterson went to the football offices Monday — and not to pack his bags. Instead, Patterson met with a few of his assistants about the...
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
Ed Orgeron won’t return as LSU Football‘s head coach in 2022. The Tigers and Orgeron agreed last month to part ways at the end of the season. Orgeron has pledged to continue recruiting elite players to LSU and to do what’s best for the program until the end of the season.
Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
There has been no shortage of NFL news on Wednesday and it doesn’t appear like that news train will stop any time soon. A third star player tested positive for COVID-19. According to an announcement from the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver A.J. Green has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Comments / 0