BRUNSWICK, Ga. — One person is in jail after allegedly shooting a female Tuesday in Brunswick. Officers responded to a person in distress call after a female got out of an SUV trying to get help from people passing by on Highway 17 near I-95, according to the Glynn County Police Department. When officers arrived, they found she had been shot twice and had several lacerations.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO