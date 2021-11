“This album is about my journey from South Africa, and everyone’s journey every day. It’s about connecting and was made to help people to remember to live in the moment, and keep moving forward,” Kumalo states. “Every day is a gift, so open it and see what’s inside! I like to be in the moment, enjoying a nice day, a beautiful walk with nature, and create. Plus, creating is much easier when there is a story, a journey. This is what I do every day, this is my journey. So look around, What You Hear Is What You See!”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO