HorseRacing.com says, “Simulcast horse racing refers to watching broadcasts, mostly live, sometimes delayed, from tracks from all over the world. It is a great way to keep track of the Triple Crown if you are unable to attend the track itself. Perhaps you are interested in viewing a particular event at an international venue, live simulcast horse racing allows you to do this. Parimutuel bets can be made on-site.”

