The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation hosted an evening of public meetings Oct. 26 to inform the public of the downtown sidewalk project and answer concerns. The project will extend along Commerce Street, from Bolton to Main, and southward along Main to Rusk, or US-69. The sidewalk project will replace current sidewalks including ADA accessibility, install handrails at grade changes, add new decorative stop signs, upgrade street lighting, remove select utility poles, create bump outs at the corners of the Commerce and Main St. intersection and add new tree wells.

RUSK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO