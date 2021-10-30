CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Civic Center Park to reopen sometime in November

KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver city leaders are expected to announce details...

kdvr.com

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Leaders Celebrate Continued Development Of Affordable Housing

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City and state leaders joined Mistick Construction and Northside Properties to celebrate the continued development of affordable housing on the North Side. Construction is underway at Cal-Bride Place, the fourth phase of the ongoing redevelopment on the North Side. To mark the event, city and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to help make it official with a ribbon-cutting at a 30-unit apartment building at the corner of California Avenue and Kirkbride Street. (Photo Credit: KDKA) This project will feature one- to two-bedroom units. Six duplexes will also sit on the northwestern portion of the site on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Denver Gazette

Visitors flock to Civic Center Park after makeover

Sightseers made a comeback in Denver’s Civic Center Park Wednesday along with 19 young crab and oak trees, brighter streetlights and sophisticated surveillance cameras, as the green space reopened to the public after seven weeks of deep cleaning. Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department fenced off the historic park in September,...
LIFESTYLE
WDBJ7.com

Berglund Center November Events

Recording of daily morning newscast. Recording of daily morning newscast. Recording of daily morning newscast. Recording of daily morning newscast.
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Voters Approve Measure To Improve Denver Roads, Sidewalks During Deadly Year

By Rachel Smith DENVER (CBS4)– Those fighting to make Denver streets safer for bicyclists and pedestrians just scored a big win on the November ballot. Unofficial results show 61% of Denver voters said yes to ballot measure 2-C. (credit: CBS) The measure dedicates $63.3 million for transportation projects in Denver, including expansions to sidewalks and improving bike lanes. The city’s goal is to have zero traffic-related death and injuries by 2030, but Denver is headed in the wrong direction to accomplish that goal. Seventy people have already died on Denver roads in 2021, putting Denver on track for one of its deadliest years for...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Montana Standard

At Butte Civic Center, the puck stops here

Sixty-nine years after they were constructed and 15 years since they were last useful, concrete curbs to accommodate ice and hold up rink boards for hockey games at the Butte Civic Center are getting cut out of the picture. Literally. There hasn’t been hockey in the arena since 2006, in...
BUTTE, MT
CBS Denver

Civic Center Park Begins Reopening This Week After Crews Remove Needles, Human Waste, Rodent Burrows

DENVER (CBS4) – Parts of Civic Center Park in Denver will be reopened this week after it was shut down in September over health concerns, including rats. (credit: CBS) During the closure, crews addressed hazards including removal of food waste and litter, rodent burrows, human waste and pet waste as well as the cleanup of improperly discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia. The park will begin reopening on Wednesday but not the entire space. Pioneer Fountain at the corner of Broadway and Colfax, MacIntosh Park Plaza at 15th Avenue and Cleveland Street and other areas within the park will remain closed for ongoing restoration. A phased reopening of the remaining sections of the park will happen as crews complete turf restoration, hardscape and stone repair. (credit: CBS) In addition to the removal of needles, rodents and human waste, dead and dying trees have also been removed and additional new trees planted. Denver Parks and Recreation is installing additional surveillance cameras and working with Xcel Energy to complete lighting upgrades in the park. (credit: CBS) The curfew at the park remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and entry into Civic Center Park is not allowed during those hours.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Seeing the problem: Homelessness in the Denver metro

The Denver metro area is in the grips of a homelessness problem that only seems to be growing, and although money is flowing to it, solutions seem evasive. Rob Low and Lori Jane Gliha explore the situation in a Problem Solvers investigation.
DENVER, CO
Bay Area Rapid Transit

Rebuilt escalator opens at Civic Center Station

A third new escalator is now open in San Francisco as part of BART’s ambitious project to rebuild 40 escalators and add one new unit at four downtown stations. The newest escalator reopened October 28, 2021, connecting the Civic Center Station concourse level to street level at 7th and Market Streets. The escalator is protected by an existing canopy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ketr.org

Patients Glad For Commerce Emergency Center To Reopen

Kim Saenz, director of the Hunt Regional Emergency Center in Commerce, says a patient was waiting for the emergency center to open when she arrived at 10 minutes before the doors opened at 7 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 28). The emergency center had been closed since Aug. 6 to allow the Commerce staff to help with the COVID-19 outbreak at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville. She says the Quinlan emergency center, where she also serves as director, saw a large increase in patients while Commerce was closed.
COMMERCE, TX
wevv.com

Mask Mandate Lifted for Civic Center Complex, Other City and County Buildings

The mask requirement for city and county-owned buildings in the Evansville-Vanderburgh County area has now been lifted. The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Building Authority (EVCBA) said Thursday that masks were no longer required in city, county, and EVCBA-owned buildings. The EVCBA originally announced the decision to mandate masks at the Civic Center...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Lima News

Activate Allen County to hold healthy families expo at Civic Center

LIMA — Activate Allen County will hold its healthy families expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. The free event will include appearances from Santa and his reindeer, face painting, bounce houses, interactive workshops and demonstrations for children; a food distribution from the West Ohio Food Bank for families; community vendors, raffles and live music; and a coronavirus vaccination clinic, with incentives available for Medicaid recipients. Free t-shirts will be given away to the first 150 children in attendance.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Times-Republican

City receives $350,000 grant for civic center renovation

Marshalltown’s great luck with grants continues as the city will receive $350,000 from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs to be put toward the renovation at the Marshalltown Arts and Civic Center (MACC), the building formerly known as the Fisher Community Center. David Schmitz, the administrator of the Iowa Arts...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Pomona names 52-year-old Civic Center a local historic district

A sparking new reflecting pool, lush lawns for family picnics and broad walkways stamped with the Pomona logo — this is how longtime resident Mickey Gallivan remembers the Pomona Civic Center. In 2017, Gallivan submitted an application for the city to recognize the Welton Becket & Associates-designed core of civic...
POMONA, CA
Paducah Sun

Calvert Civic Center OKs to let renters serve alcohol

If you’re hosting a gathering featuring cocktails and want to host it at Calvert City Civic Center, you’re in luck. The City Council recently voted to modify language in its lease agreement to allow renters to serve alcoholic beverages. Only those selling alcoholic beverages will need a license. The council...
CALVERT CITY, KY
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Home and remodel show returns to Lee County Civic Center

The Fort Myers Home & Remodeling Show returns to the Lee Civic Center next weekend. Nearly 100 vendors and contractors, the majority of them locally owned, will be there on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 through 31, to sell their wares, whether it be floors and doors, spas and pools, remodeling of kitchen and bathroom, and landscaping and patios and so much more. The show takes place Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $6 with kids coming in for free. There also will be free parking.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Westword

An Impressive Array of Architecture Grew in Civic Center Park

The Denver Art Museum’s glittering new Sie Welcome Center is the latest landmark at Civic Center Park, which runs from Broadway to Bannock Street and West 14th to West Colfax avenues. The Sie connects to the recently refreshed Martin Building; though fifty years old this month, the tile-clad tower is still startlingly vanguard in appearance.
DENVER, CO
Central Illinois Proud

Homefield Energy donates 23 trees planted near Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are 23 new trees planted outside of the Peoria Civic Center in downtown Peoria. It’s through a partnership with the Civic Center and it’s energy supplier, Homefield Energy, which is owned by Vistra. On Tuesday, eight different species were planted through the ‘Vistra Trees for Growth’ program. Since 2002, the program has planted about 300,000 trees.
PEORIA, IL

