1 more warm, sunny day before a front moves in

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is another foggy morning in eastern New Mexico. Dense, patchy fog has settled into Raton, Las Vegas, Alamosa, the east plains, and the southeast plains around Hobbs. The fog is moving around a bit, so be prepared for sudden drops in visibility. It’s advised to use low beam headlights and to drive slower through the fog. The fog, low clouds, and some rain drizzle will clear from north to south during the day, with clearing in the east plains by the early afternoon, and by the evening across the southeast plains. However, more fog will settle into southeast New Mexico again Thursday morning. The Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico will be sunny and dry to start the day, with mostly sunny skies all day long.

