1 more warm, sunny day before a front moves in

KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will have one more warm and sunny...

kdvr.com

fox35orlando.com

Beautiful day before rain, next cold front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Well, somebody, somewhere once said, "All good things come to an end." When it comes to our local Central Florida weather, this holds especially true! While we look great today with warm temps and sun-filled skies, big changes are looming right around the corner. WEATHER ALERTS: Download...
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with light showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A low chance of a stray shower. However, as the disturbance that brought us showers slides to the south, we’ll start to see some slow clearing from the north; locations north of […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 58

Another cold night before a warming trend into the weekend

Last night was the coldest so far this season as temps dropped into the 20s across most of southeast Wisconsin, but a few spots even fell into the upper teens!. Milwaukee fell below freezing for the first time since April 22nd, and we'll fall below freezing again tonight as clouds clear out and winds turn calm. Inland spots will be well in the 20s again with lakeside areas in the upper 20s to near 30.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Weather
Environment
spacecityweather.com

Rainy for the next day as a cold front slogs into Houston

Change is on the way for Houston, with a front nearing the area. This front will be something of a slow mover, so it may rain on and off from later today through Thursday morning before skies finally begin to clear out. This weekend still looks clear, cool, and exceptional.
HOUSTON, TX
wogx.com

Beautiful day before rain, next cold front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Well, somebody, somewhere once said, "All good things come to an end." When it comes to our local Central Florida weather, this holds especially true! While we look great today with warm temps and sun-filled skies, big changes are looming right around the corner. WEATHER ALERTS: Download...
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

Slow-moving front brings more fog and cooler temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is another foggy morning in eastern New Mexico. Dense, patchy fog has settled into Raton, Las Vegas, Alamosa, the east plains, and the southeast plains around Hobbs. The fog is moving around a bit, so be prepared for sudden drops in visibility. It’s advised to use low beam headlights and to drive slower through the fog. The fog, low clouds, and some rain drizzle will clear from north to south during the day, with clearing in the east plains by the early afternoon, and by the evening across the southeast plains. However, more fog will settle into southeast New Mexico again Thursday morning. The Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico will be sunny and dry to start the day, with mostly sunny skies all day long.
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Chilly but sunny string of days ahead

Autumn is continuing its cool down as persistent northwesterly winds brings in a chilly airmass. Additional Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for areas just to the north and west of the city, as well as Eastern Long Island for Wednesday Night. The city has not dipped into the 30s since last April and there is the possibility of going down to that threshold during the overnight hours.
ENVIRONMENT
KCRG.com

Quiet and cool before a warm-up really kicks in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and cool weather continues for now, but a warm-up is on the way. Skies remain partly to mostly sunny in the coming days, with a slow warm-up starting as soon as tomorrow. Highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday into Friday. Southerly...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

