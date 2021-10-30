PHOTOS: Babies at Saint Francis Hospital get in the Halloween spirit

LUBBOCK, Texas – Halloween is right around the corner and if you are still looking for the perfect costume or decorations make sure you check out Spirit Halloween for a discount as well as supporting Covenant Children’s. They are also doing a fundraiser for Covenant Children’s. You can get a discount of 10% off and that money goes straight to them or customers can also do donations as well and it all stays here locally. The coupon is linked on their Facebook page.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO