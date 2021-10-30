PHOTOS: Babies at Saint Francis Hospital get in the Halloween spirit

SKIPPACK, Pa. (CBS) — Now that Halloween is behind us, many people have their sights on the upcoming holiday season. In this week’s Open for Business segment, CBS3 heads to S.A. Oliver & Co. in Skippack, the perfect little shop to get you into the spirit of giving.
“I grew up in western New York and there’s a small town called Medina, New York,” Steve Oliver said. “It’s the type that you see Christmas movies about, and I remember as a kid walking down and there’s Christmas music playing and there’s beautiful lights strung across and everything and literally shops. A...
Comments / 0