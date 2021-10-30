CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

PHOTOS: Babies at Saint Francis Hospital get in the Halloween spirit

fox13memphis.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOTOS: Babies at Saint Francis Hospital get...

www.fox13memphis.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Adorable photos of Henry Ford NICU Halloween babies will warm your heart

Every Halloween, the babies at Henry Ford Hospital are dressed in the most adorable costumes we’ve ever seen. “Every Halloween our Neonatal ICU team at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit dresses up our tiniest patients for their first Halloween,” Henry Ford Health said. “The costumes—which were custom-made for each little munchkin—were disinfected using our Xenex UV robot. We love helping these babies and their parents celebrate their first Halloween!”
DETROIT, MI
everythinglubbock.com

Grab a Spirit Halloween Costume and support Covenant Children’s Hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas – Halloween is right around the corner and if you are still looking for the perfect costume or decorations make sure you check out Spirit Halloween for a discount as well as supporting Covenant Children’s. They are also doing a fundraiser for Covenant Children’s. You can get a discount of 10% off and that money goes straight to them or customers can also do donations as well and it all stays here locally. The coupon is linked on their Facebook page.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Babies
Big Frog 104

Babies and Patients Celebrate Halloween at Golisano Children’s Hospital

Who says children in the hospital can't celebrate Halloween. Babies and patients at Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester dressed up for the holiday. Babies became superheroes and chocolate while the bigger kids donned donated costumes to trick or treat around the hospital halls,. It wasn't just the patients celebrating either. Staff dressed up and handed out costumes and candy too.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIS-TV

Special Halloween costumes made for NICU babies at Levine Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Levine Children’s Hospital provided a sweet treat ahead of Halloween weekend. The hospital shared precious photos on its Facebook page of babies in the NICU. From pumpkins and bees to turtles and butterflies, the infants were definitely Halloween-ready. The hospital said the costumes were created and...
HEALTH
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Babies at Mayo Clinic get Halloween costumes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse students and teachers are making this Halloween special for babies in Mayo Clinic’s Special Care Nursery. Babies born through Halloween weekend will get their own costume made by students at Longfellow Middle School. The costumes include pumpkins, butterflies, and burgers. For those working the unit, it’s a way to bring joy to patients...
LA CROSSE, WI
San Diego Channel

PHOTOS: UCSD Health NICU babies celebrate Halloween

UC San Diego Health is celebrating the Halloween season by helping families dress with their babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Jacobs Medical Center. The NICU at Jacobs Medical Center provides care for newborns born prematurely, some weighing less than a pound, or with health issues that require hospitalization.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
eastcobbnews.com

PHOTOS: Wellstar NICU babies decked out for their first Halloween

From Wellstar Health System come the following photos of babies in the Kennestone Hospital neonatal intensive care unit who were decked out for Halloween by their nurses:. Let East Cobb News know what your organization is doing, or share news about what people are doing in the community—accomplishments, recognitions, milestones, etc.
SOCIETY
wdrb.com

PHOTOS | UofL Health NICU babies get decked out for Halloween!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health shared pictures Friday of its NICU babies all decked out in their precious Halloween costumes!. One was a little Louisville Slugger dressed for a ballgame, complete with a knitted hat. One baby is dressed as a minion. One sweet girl was decked out in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox42kptm.com

Ten family-friendly Halloween events to help get in the holiday spirit

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM has put together a list of ten free, family-friendly Halloween events from trick-or-treating to pumpkin painting to help get in the holiday spirit. 1. Monster Mash Bash at Oakview Mall is taking place on Friday, October 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., according to the event Facebook page.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Philly

Open For Business: Skippack Shop S.A. Oliver & Co. Perfect Little Place To Get Into Spirit Of Giving

SKIPPACK, Pa. (CBS) — Now that Halloween is behind us, many people have their sights on the upcoming holiday season. In this week’s Open for Business segment, CBS3 heads to S.A. Oliver & Co. in Skippack, the perfect little shop to get you into the spirit of giving. “I grew up in western New York and there’s a small town called Medina, New York,” Steve Oliver said. “It’s the type that you see Christmas movies about, and I remember as a kid walking down and there’s Christmas music playing and there’s beautiful lights strung across and everything and literally shops. A...
SKIPPACK, PA
Business Wire

Purdys is Bringing Back their Dear Santa Christmas Campaign to Support Children’s Hospitals Across Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This holiday season, Purdys Chocolatier is bringing back their Dear Santa Christmas Campaign, an initiative that donates a portion of proceeds from their Dear Santa Bar to help local children’s hospitals across Canada provide the best care to patients and their families. $2 from every purchase of a Dear Santa Bar is donated to a partnering children's hospital.
CHARITIES
theadvocate.com

Photos: NICU babies at Woman’s Hospital show off creative Halloween costumes

Earlier this week, Woman’s Hospital hosted its 7th annual NICU Halloween Costume Celebration. Over 60 babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and their families participated in the event. Patient parents and NICU nurses worked together to create the costumes, according to hospital spokesperson Allie Shipley.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy