How Lightyear Fits into the Toy Story Canon

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePixar has just released the new Lightyear trailer...

www.ign.com

New York Post

Chris Evans lifts off as Buzz Lightyear in ‘Toy Story’ spinoff trailer

“Lightyear” looks like it’s going to be out-of-this-world. Pixar has released the first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated “Toy Story” spin-off, with Chris Evans (“The Avengers,” “Captain America”) giving voice to title character Buzz Lightyear and set to land in cinemas next summer. The animated flick will tell the origin...
MOVIES
Variety

Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in Upcoming Animated Movie

Finally, a Monday that Garfield can feel good about. On the lasagna-loving cat’s least favorite day of the week, Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline in a new animated feature film. Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield’s latest adventure in theaters globally (excluding China). A release date will be announced at another time. Though plot details haven’t been confirmed, the movie draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis. The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Lightyear Trailer Takes Buzz's Toy Story Origin to Infinity and Beyond

The first trailer for one of Pixar's more surprising projects, Lightyear teases the beloved animation studio's upcoming adventure into outer space. Get ready to go to infinity and beyond, as the first footage from Lightyear gives us a glimpse at the origin story of the iconic Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar's, set to launch into theaters in Summer 2022.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Pixar's Toy Story Spin-Off Lightyear Gets Cosmic First Trailer

The first trailer for Lightyear is here. Pixar's spin-off from the Toy Story series hits theaters on June 17, 2022. The Lightyear trailer contains very little dialogue and doesn't give too much away about the plot, but it definitely sets the tone for this interstellar adventure. The movie focuses on the "real" Buzz Lightyear--as opposed to the doll version from the Toy Story films. It's an origin story, that reveals how a young test pilot with big dreams about exploring the universe becomes the world-famous Space Ranger.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Toy Story Mania!: A Guide

Toy Story Midway Mania!, which is also often referred to as just Toy Story Mania! is a fan-favorite attraction located at three Disney theme parks around the world. Here is everything you should know about the Disney Parks ride prior to experiencing it!. Toy Story Mania! ride type. Toy Story...
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Lightyear Trailer Contains Easter Egg To First Toy Story Movie

On Wednesday, Disney and Pixar released the first trailer and the first poster for Lightyear, the upcoming Toy Story spinoff movie detailing the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. This hero inspired Andy's toy. The new film casts Chris Evans (Knives Out, Avengers: Endgame) as the voice of Buzz, replacing Tim Allen of the Toy Story movies (as they're technically different characters. But the trailer hasn't forgotten its roots. It includes a reference to a line from Toy Story where Buzz is still in denial about being a toy. He asks Woody, Do you people still use fossil fuels, or have you discovered crystallic fusion?"
MOVIES
Popculture

'Toy Story' Fans Respond After Disney-Pixar Replaces Tim Allen With Chris Evans for 'Lightyear'

Pixar released the first teaser for a new Toy Story spinoff called Lightyear on Wednesday, and fans can hardly believe what they are seeing. The clip introduces fans to version of the story where Buzz Lightyear really is the Space Ranger he always believed himself to be, not just an action figure. Longtime fans have a lot of questions, but they're willing to give the movie a shot, it seems.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Lightyear trailer finally gives Toy Story’s Buzz a real Space Ranger movie

Fans of the Toy Story franchise already know that Buzz Lightyear has traveled to infinity and beyond, but now they’ll finally get to see some of the adventures that brought the Space Ranger to the Pixar universe. Disney has released the first trailer for Lightyear, a full-length, animated feature that...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

What Chris Evans Brings To The Lead Role In Lightyear, According To The Toy Story Spinoff’s Director

When it was announced that Tim Allen would not voice Buzz Lightyear in the character’s upcoming spin-off movie, fans immediately wondered who would play the iconic Toy Story astronaut. After a bit of speculation, Disney found a suitably heroic replacement in Chris Evans, a.k.a Captain America. While it might be strange to hear a different voice come out of Buzz Lightyear’s mouth, Lightyear director Angus MacLane is thrilled for the new dimensions Chris Evans will bring to the role.
MOVIES
Variety

At the Movies, Superheroes, Sci-Fi and Horror Break Through — and Not Much Else

The more things change, the more they remain the same. At the domestic box office, that means science-fiction spectacles and superhero adventures have been selling more tickets than any other genre. It may not be entirely surprising to anyone who closely follows box office trends, in part because it’s not all that different from pre-pandemic moviegoing habits. However, as the box office mounts a recovery from COVID-19, the rift in the type of films that audiences have deemed worth watching on the big screen has become increasingly pronounced. Variety analyzed the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2021 (so far) and compared the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Drops First Trailer for Star Wars Gangster Series

The first look at The Book of Boba Fett dropped Monday — and it is clear there is a new Godfather on Tatooine. Not even two-minutes long, the teaser for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars gangster series packs a punch with a lot of action. It appears the program will pick up where Fett’s storyline concluded in season two of The Mandalorian, with the infamous bounty hunter taking over the throne of Jabba the Hutt. The notorious gangster Hutt met his demise in Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison once again reprises the role of Fett. Morrison played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. Boba is a clone of Jango who was treated like a son. The Book of Boba Fett also stars Ming-Na Wen, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on Dec. 29. Watch the first trailer for the series below.
MOVIES

