CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Multiple departments respond to a structure fire in Harrison County

By WBOY 12 News Staff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGviE_0ch8hauO00

ENTERPRISE, W.Va. – Departments were on scene of a working structure fire on Main Street in Enterprise.

The fire was reported at 8:45 p.m., and according to a Harrison County 911 comm center official, no injuries have been reported at this time.

On scene are the Bridgeport Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriffs Department, Lumberport Fire Department, Monongah Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department and Worthington Fire Dept.

Stay with 12 News for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

One dead in Braxton County crash

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the 73-mile marker in I-79 in Braxton County shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Nov. 2. Emergency management officials say the crash involved a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer. Officials with Braxton County 911 tell us the crash […]
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worthington, WV
City
Enterprise, WV
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 Preston County residents indicted on federal fraud charges involving faked vehicle accident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four Preston County residents are facing federal wire fraud charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. The four people are charged in an eight-count indictment involving wire fraud. Those charged are: Cynthia Miller, 36, of Newburg Dustin Miller, 41, of Reedsville Markitta Miller, 28, of Reedsville Stacey Moreland, 34, of Tunnelton The […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont Police Department looking for potential new officers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department is accepting applications to be considered to join its force. Those interested in becoming a police officer for the city are put on a list, then when a vacancy comes available the police department begins testing.   To get on that list prospective officers will have to take the Police Officer Civil […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Have old tires? 9 tire collection events coming to WV in November

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Need to dispose of old tires? The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) announced they are hosting nine tire collection events in November. Individuals have the opportunity to dispose of up to 10 tires per person, according to a press release. The tires must be off […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Weather#Comm Center#Monongah Fire Department#Shinnston Fire Department#Spelter Fire Department#Worthington Fire Dept
WBOY 12 News

Beckley firefighter arrested for disorderly conduct

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS)– A Beckley firefighter was arrested on Nov. 1, 2021, after shouting and not following courthouse mask rules. According to the criminal complaint, Anthony Templeton arrived at the Raleigh County Judicial Annex for a hearing. Upon entering, Templeton shouted that he did not need a mask and that he had a doctor’s note […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

Smart 911: New emergency alert system for Bridgeport residents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport has migrated to a new emergency alert system that makes signing up very simple for residents. The new system, called Rave Mobile Safety, will alert residents in the event of an emergency; such as a severe thunderstorms warning, tornado warnings, water leaks, boil advisories, or anything the city […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Water issues in school prompt early dismissal, parents concerned for health and safety

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Parents of students at Monongah Elementary School have some concerns about health safety at the school. The concerns started Tuesday when the school was dismissed early because of water that was coming into the school’s kitchen. The maintenance department was sent to the school along with plumbers that day to investigate it.   Andy Neptune, Marion County School’s administrative […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harrison County Development Corporation give update to Mayors’ Association

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Mayors’ Association held its monthly meeting Wednesday at Clarksburg City Hall where they received an update from the county economic development corporation. Officials with the corporation stated despite the pandemic some good things have taken place as far as new industries seeking development in Harrison County. Members of the […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Multiple levies approved during Marion County Commission meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County commissioners met Wednesday in their bi-weekly meeting which took place right after everyone was let back into the Marion County Courthouse building. Around 9:30 Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in one of the elevators. No injuries were reported to 12 news.   In the meeting, the commissioners moved to approve the levy amounts for the Marion County Library, Parks and Recreation Department, and […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Homes for Harrison holding socks and gloves drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Homes for Harrison County is holding a socks and gloves drive starting in November for their organization. The drive aims to collect adult socks and gloves in hopes to distribute them by Christmas. The goal is the receive 1,001 pairs of socks and gloves. Officials with Homes for Harrison County said that […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

2K+
Followers
951
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy