BUFFALO, N.Y. — As workers continue to picket outside of Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, Catholic Health officials say they are nearing an agreement with CWA Local 1133. Workers at Mercy Hospital have been on strike since October 1 after Catholic Health and CWA Local 1133 failed to reach a deal. A spokesperson for Catholic Health says its bargaining committees met with the CWA throughout the weekend to try and reach a deal.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO