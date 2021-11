For one it was a comeback, for the other it was an arrival. Skate Canada International this weekend was highlighted by superb skating in the second week of the Grand Prix Series in the Olympic figure skating season, with Nathan Chen of the U.S. bouncing back from a bronze medal finish last week to capture his eighth Grand Prix title, while 15-year-old Kamila Valieva made her senior Grand Prix debut with a smashing free skate - setting another record in women's skating.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO