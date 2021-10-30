Mad Ants make roster move

The many guards at Mad Ants training camp – a whopping 11 of them – know they must hustle relentlessly if they want a spot for the team's 15th G League season. “It's going to show you that you have to give your all at all times, understanding that there is no time to take a play off and there's no time to coast. You're looking to your left, and you're looking to your right, and there are guards everywhere,” 6-foot-3 guard Gabe York, one of 17 players in camp at the Ascension St. Vincent Center in Indianapolis, said via videocall Tuesday.

