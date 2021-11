The Cambridge Dictionary defines perseverance as the continued effort to do or achieve something, even when it’s difficult or takes a long time. Life is sometimes full of challenges and trials, but we must press on even when we don’t want to. In these times when we want to give up, God is always there telling us to keep going. You never know; He may be trying to teach you something. God has a way of giving us challenges to see how we will react to them: will we face the challenge and continue or cower away from it? When we preserve through the challenge, we show God that we may not understand what He is doing, but we trust Him and His plan.

