The principal at Oak Ride High School in Texas has apologized after he suggested students were making the school look bad by “posing like they’re Dr. Dre.”. As NBC’s Click2Houston reported last week, principal Anthony LiVechhi courted controversy after he addressed his students and criticized them. “It’s embarrassing. It’s frustrating," he could be heard saying in a video that went viral. "You got people taking pictures [and] posing like they’re Dr. Dre from the 90s. Doesn’t make our school look good.”

