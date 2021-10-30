Mural Honoring Carlos Santana Family Unveiled in S.F. Mission District

PINOLE (KPIX) — The past two weeks have seen three mountain lion sightings in the Bay Area, two in the North Bay and the latest Thursday in the East Bay when a woman encountered a big cat on a trail at Pinole Shores Park. Pinole resident Jewel Smally said it was one scary and memorable moment during her lunchtime walk at the park. She was asked what convinced her that she saw a mountain lion and replied, “His face for sure because I could see it was a cat face … I had to walk this way to get out so...

PINOLE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO