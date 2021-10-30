Mural Honoring Carlos Santana Family Unveiled in S.F. Mission District

Guitar legend Carlos Santana is hoping for a "Smooth" sale of his $4.7 million home in Hawaii with ocean views. Carlos Santana has numerous properties, in Las Vegas as well as Hawaii, and recently sold his home on the Tiburon Peninsula for $5.53 million. The house had had beautiful views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay, with an acoustic dome over the foyer and multiple decks. Santana has lived in San Francisco for decades until moving to Las Vegas nine years ago.
In 1995, Seattle artist Terry Furchgott painted a six panel mural for the United States Postal Service. Her artwork hung behind the main counter of Seattle’s Central District post office on the southeast corner of 23rd and Union. When the branch closed to make room for a new development in...
Beyonce is the main star of the latest Tiffany & Co. campaign, featuring her performing "Moon River" while wearing the iconic Tiffany Diamond, and her husband Jay-Z wanders around her. However, the beautiful setting of the commercial is an important co-star. It was filmed at The Orum House, a beautiful Bel-Air hilltop contemporary mansion. It is now on the market for $42 million. Fans can get a look inside the propeller-shaped home without needing to visit thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
Peter Chang has a comfortable life — a good income from real estate investments in Oakland and San Francisco, and a home for his family in a tony Lafayette neighborhood. But when it comes to his approaching retirement, 50-year-old Chang views his prospects in the overpriced Bay Area as bleak. He wants to give up the life he built here and retire in Taiwan, where he’s originally from.
Orkin, the pest control outfit, conducted a survey of the top 50 cities and their habitability for rats. Sacramento came in 29th. Los Angeles came in second, San Francisco fifth. Chicago was first. Chicago isn’t Second City, rat-wise. Los Angeles: Always a rat bridesmaid, never a rat bride. New York...
Lizzo was happy to be back in San Francisco for Outside Lands Saturday night for her headlining set. "I have been touring since 2012. And San Francisco has consistently shown me love for nearly a decade," Lizzo said, telling fans that she originally performed in a 2 p.m. time slot. It was one of many inspirational moments in which Lizzo reminded fans that their dreams are never out of reach.
On Tuesday, the 29-year-old rapper shared the news on Instagram that she's purchased a home in New York City. To celebrate, she posted a photo of herself standing in the foyer with her arms in the air. The photo gives a glimpse into the new home, which is still empty....
MORONGO BASIN, Calif. — Along a dusty highway snaking through the Southern California desert, Eric Wilson rattles off a list of fruits and vegetables available from his nearby farm. He has been selling locally grown kale, lettuce, tomatoes and other produce since April at the Morongo Valley Fruit Market, a...
Organizers of one of the Bay Area’s best-known holiday lights displays have announced that it will be Christmas again at Casa del Pomba, after they were forced to cancel their event last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The dazzling display at the Livermore home of Deacon Dave Rezendes returns...
When you’re in the mood for Mexican food, there’s no better place to go than the restaurant that’s been a staple in Northern California for decades. Vallejo’s Restaurant has been serving it up in the state’s capital city since 1983. Tucked away in two unassuming locations, the restaurant is known for cookin’ up Mexican favorites in a homey setting. If you love Mexican food, you simply have to try it. Check ’em out:
In early October, eight Bay Area counties agreed on three shared metrics to determine when indoor mask mandates meant to combat the spread of COVID-19 can be lifted:. 1. A county reaches the "moderate" (yellow) tier of case rates as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data tracker and remains there for three weeks.
PINOLE (KPIX) — The past two weeks have seen three mountain lion sightings in the Bay Area, two in the North Bay and the latest Thursday in the East Bay when a woman encountered a big cat on a trail at Pinole Shores Park.
Pinole resident Jewel Smally said it was one scary and memorable moment during her lunchtime walk at the park. She was asked what convinced her that she saw a mountain lion and replied, “His face for sure because I could see it was a cat face … I had to walk this way to get out so...
After taking photos of the Golden Gate Bridge, Louis was followed from San Francisco all the way home to Fremont, where the gunpoint robbery took place. It was all caught on stunningly clear surveillance video.
