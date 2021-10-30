CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mural Honoring Carlos Santana Family Unveiled in S.F. Mission District

By 13 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco officially has a new...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Loudwire

Carlos Santana Selling $4.7 Million Hawaii Home With Ocean Views

Guitar legend Carlos Santana is hoping for a "Smooth" sale of his $4.7 million home in Hawaii with ocean views. Carlos Santana has numerous properties, in Las Vegas as well as Hawaii, and recently sold his home on the Tiburon Peninsula for $5.53 million. The house had had beautiful views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay, with an acoustic dome over the foyer and multiple decks. Santana has lived in San Francisco for decades until moving to Las Vegas nine years ago.
HAWAII STATE
capitolhillseattle.com

The Central District’s missing Terry Furchgott mural

In 1995, Seattle artist Terry Furchgott painted a six panel mural for the United States Postal Service. Her artwork hung behind the main counter of Seattle’s Central District post office on the southeast corner of 23rd and Union. When the branch closed to make room for a new development in...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
Popculture

Peek Inside Beyonce's $42M Bel-Air Hilltop Mansion

Beyonce is the main star of the latest Tiffany & Co. campaign, featuring her performing "Moon River" while wearing the iconic Tiffany Diamond, and her husband Jay-Z wanders around her. However, the beautiful setting of the commercial is an important co-star. It was filmed at The Orum House, a beautiful Bel-Air hilltop contemporary mansion. It is now on the market for $42 million. Fans can get a look inside the propeller-shaped home without needing to visit thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
REAL ESTATE
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
Silicon Valley

Bay Area retirement: ‘I’m going to have to move away — and I’m actually wealthy’

Peter Chang has a comfortable life — a good income from real estate investments in Oakland and San Francisco, and a home for his family in a tony Lafayette neighborhood. But when it comes to his approaching retirement, 50-year-old Chang views his prospects in the overpriced Bay Area as bleak. He wants to give up the life he built here and retire in Taiwan, where he’s originally from.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
SFGate

Outside Lands headliner Lizzo does 'Squid Game' Halloween montage in San Francisco

Lizzo was happy to be back in San Francisco for Outside Lands Saturday night for her headlining set. "I have been touring since 2012. And San Francisco has consistently shown me love for nearly a decade," Lizzo said, telling fans that she originally performed in a 2 p.m. time slot. It was one of many inspirational moments in which Lizzo reminded fans that their dreams are never out of reach.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#S F
Marin Independent Journal

Beloved Bay Area holiday lights display returns this season after COVID-19

Organizers of one of the Bay Area’s best-known holiday lights displays have announced that it will be Christmas again at Casa del Pomba, after they were forced to cancel their event last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The dazzling display at the Livermore home of Deacon Dave Rezendes returns...
LIVERMORE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Only In Northern California

The Tiny Restaurant In Northern California That Serves Mexican Food To Die For

When you’re in the mood for Mexican food, there’s no better place to go than the restaurant that’s been a staple in Northern California for decades. Vallejo’s Restaurant has been serving it up in the state’s capital city since 1983. Tucked away in two unassuming locations, the restaurant is known for cookin’ up Mexican favorites in a homey setting. If you love Mexican food, you simply have to try it. Check ’em out:
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Two Bay Area counties suffer setbacks in lifting COVID mask mandates

In early October, eight Bay Area counties agreed on three shared metrics to determine when indoor mask mandates meant to combat the spread of COVID-19 can be lifted:. 1. A county reaches the "moderate" (yellow) tier of case rates as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data tracker and remains there for three weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain Lion Spotted in Pinole; Latest In Series of Bay Area Sightings

PINOLE (KPIX) — The past two weeks have seen three mountain lion sightings in the Bay Area, two in the North Bay and the latest  Thursday in the East Bay when a woman encountered a big cat on a trail at Pinole Shores Park. Pinole resident Jewel Smally said it was one scary and memorable moment during her lunchtime walk at the park. She was asked what convinced her that she saw a mountain lion and replied, “His face for sure because I could see it was a cat face … I had to walk this way to get out so...
PINOLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy