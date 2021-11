Both boxers are young and undefeated so far. Paul with 4 wins – three knockouts, will meet another undefeated boxer Fury with 7 wins — four knockouts. Jake is 2 years older at 24. They are putting their undefeated records on the line. Tommy the younger brother of boxing legend Tyson Fury has stated that he knows he is destined to become a champion someday. After his victory over Woodley, Paul went out looking for potential opponents. He clashed with Love Island star and pro boxer Tommy Fury.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO