Baylor wins $43.4 million to research 'global flourishing' with Harvard, Gallup

By JB Smith
WacoTrib.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaylor University will use the largest research grant in its history to partner with Harvard University and the Gallup organization to gauge “human flourishing” across the globe. Baylor received a grant of $43.4 million from a consortium of foundations to conduct a five-year study of 240,000 people in 22...

IN THIS ARTICLE
