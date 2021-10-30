Bait out of Hillsboro Inlet

I have a piece of property in North West FL I hunt, been feeding and watching deer on trail camera all year long. So far what I have seen was plenty of does, and two small spikes, maybe 3"-4" antler at best. Well, got a picture yesterday, can't quite figure out, the Rut in my area is end of December to middle of January. I had what I thought was a doe, trying to mount a large doe, the picture showed the goods. it was a buck, no antlers, or knots on his head, it's a long time before the rut begins. He was a little buck, really thought it was a doe. Ever seen anything like that?
