CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Bait out of Hillsboro Inlet

By spear40 Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 5 days ago

Where can you get pilchards when...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridasportsman.com

New Wave Bump Trolling with Corked Baits

Bump-trolling corked baits is a deadly tactic, making the most of natural prey instincts. It’s been said a thousand times that the difference between weekenders and great fishermen is hidden in a thousand little things. They are learned through time on the water, and asking the right people the right questions, over the years. That’s why it drove me crazy when I looked over at Capt. Scott Fawcett on the Off the Chain when we were live baiting sailfish off Stuart. While I was slow-trolling with one of my Yamaha 200s in troll mode, and a sea anchor deployed to slow us down, Scott was sitting dead still for a few minutes, and then bumping one of his engines in gear with no sea anchor, traveling a hundred yards or so, and then stopping. Now, there’s nothing new about “bump trolling,” but I couldn’t help but notice that he had bright cigar-shaped corks on each line.
STUART, FL
floridasportsman.com

Fishing Oct.29th

On a less than promising day,went fishing anyway.Some conditions. in our favor;rising tide,partly cloudy,wind yes but not too much,steady. Net result few small snook,two small reds,very few snapper.But. Catching a lot of small fish is better than catching no fish at all. I've had both. One of the best days...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Shrimp update?

We caught plenty for bait on Mandarin Point Sunday last in no time. A couple of days before we caught them in Drs. Lake.......easier on Mandarin Point. Plenty of fish in the river.........though......the front will change things a little. As for the deer. Ours here ( Putnam Co. ) have...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Inshore Florida fish fun to catch great to eat

Inshore Florida fishing has so much to offer the serious angle. Let's take a look at four very popular fish that are... First up one of the Sunshine States finest... Once cooked the smooth white Red Fish texture is perfect for almost all recipes. Blackened Red Fish is a treat...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bait
floridasportsman.com

Vilano Beach Pomps

Went out yesterday morning. Windfinder forecasted a breezy day with gusts up to 25 knots. However, for the first time in history they were wrong in our favor! Slight breeze from the west was pretty nice. Got setup around the jetties with a few others. 1 decent whiting. Lots of...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Strange Deer.... ?

I have a piece of property in North West FL I hunt, been feeding and watching deer on trail camera all year long. So far what I have seen was plenty of does, and two small spikes, maybe 3"-4" antler at best. Well, got a picture yesterday, can't quite figure out, the Rut in my area is end of December to middle of January. I had what I thought was a doe, trying to mount a large doe, the picture showed the goods. it was a buck, no antlers, or knots on his head, it's a long time before the rut begins. He was a little buck, really thought it was a doe. Ever seen anything like that?
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

reef fishing out of homestead 10/31/21

I met the crew at homestead Bayfront park marina and headed out with the first real chilly morning of the year here in south FL with the wind at 6kns from WNW. Headed out to the reef to see 15 boats anchored up around the spot. Very typical for a Sunday morning. Started at 50ft, brought up ballyhoo right away filled the wells, seconds after the ball of tails came up and pushed out the hoos. Current was slow and going straight E. Ended up with 17 tails in 20 minutes before the current died out completely and shut off the bite. We headed to some deep ledges in 250 anchored up and lost 3 big fish to the sharks before coming up with a nice 20lb Cubera Snapper. Also got rushed by some Mahi and ended up getting 2 in the boat before they kept on.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
floridasportsman.com

New Hunter confusion - When can I hunt without Quota?

We ride the woods in a Side by Side having Cocktails just at dusk.. Not sure of the Season but we ain,t doing in when it's hot and the Skeeters are out...so there's that. Even with reading the regulations carfully I feel some uncertainty in understanding them. Maybe an experienced Hunter can enlighten me:
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Sheepshead Bait?

Hey everyone, I've now seen two Charleston SC fishing guides who've used a mossy barnacle concoction as bait when fishing for sheep on the jetties. One was a guide I hired several years back and the other was a video on YouTube. In that video, there was a one-second clip of them scraping the bait off a rock somewhere...but it was too short to figure out where.
CHARLESTON, SC
floridasportsman.com

Camping Permit question

Can someone please explain this to me without me needing to call the regional FWC office. My GS Archery Camping permit states, on the permit its self that, "Camping equipment may be left on-site between archery season and the end of General Gun season." However the valid dates show 10/29/21...
HOBBIES
majorleaguefishing.com

Featured Bait: Duckett Baits BD110 Suspending Jerkbait

The Duckett Baits 110 Suspending Jerkbait is their latest concept lure that has been brought to market after extensive field-testing done by the Duckett Baits’ pro staff. Uniquely designed, the Duckett Baits 110 Suspending Jerkbait is constructed utilizing a stainless-steel framework, providing perfect balance and unparalleled swimming action. Equipped with...
HOBBIES
in-fisherman.com

Big Catfish Baits

Big cats, especially flatheads, often Âprefer big meals. Offering big catfish baits may tempt the largest fish around and eliminate bites from smaller cats. Presenting live baitfish weighing a pound or more, though, presents problems. More physical demands are on put on tackle, and saltwater rigging techniques usually are required.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Extreme fishing on the Flying Hub ll

Last Friday the long range overnight Florida Fisherman ll hit he docks Sunday morning with a mountain of fish. The weather was Picture Florida Perfect. This Friday's, 10/29/21, weather forecast is far from perfect. Trip CANCELED!. There will be NO pictures/video to share. Let's share some very recent photographs from...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

High Ratio vs Low Ratio reels for bottom fishing

I am putting together a new setup strictly for bottom fishing with bait while drifting on Yankee Capts on Pulley Ridge. I will be using a 7 1/2' to 8' rod (Phenix Black Diamond or United Composites) with either Daiwa Saltiga, Shimano Trinidad, or maybe Accurate Tern. What are your...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Cubera snapper in miami

I really want to catch a Cubera but idk where to start, idk where they hang out or what bait to use if I’m going to target them, what should I do, I’m targeting them in Miami. New Port RicheyPosts: 5,314 Moderator. October 28 edited October 28 #2. It's been...
MIAMI, FL
outdoorchannelplus.com

Fluke-Style Baits, Tactics to Catch Feeding Bass

These soft-plastic jerkbaits are a staple of bass anglers across the South because they produce when other lures cannot. In most instances, telling someone your success was just a fluke implies more luck than skill. Not in bass fishing, though. Fact is, the soft-plastic bass bait with the minnow body...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Brown water near Cedar Key 11/2/2021

We headed out on Tuesday, November 2 with a plan of getting Spanish mackerel on Seahorse reef and then heading to some rocks in 30 feet of water to troll for grouper. At 9 AM, the water temperature on the reef was 71°, and although there were some birds working, we did not see any bait schools on the surface. The water was the nastiest brown I have seen in 30 years of fishing Cedar Key. After 30 minutes of trolling without seeing a fish, we decided to head out for deeper water and troll for grouper.
HOBBIES
homenewshere.com

Dog Abandoned On The Road Falls In Love With His Rescuer | The Dodo

This dog was abandoned on the side of the road and was so scared. A man came by to rescue him and slowly he started to trust him and fall in love 💗. Special thanks to the rescuers at Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia, you can keep up with them on YouTube: thedo.do/dogrescueshelter and Instagram: thedo.do/dogrescueshelterIG.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy