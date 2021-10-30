CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno health officials see increase in vaccinations after CDC allows mix-and-match of booster shots

By Karen Alvarez
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Health officials say that while COVID-19 cases are coming down, we still remain at a high to substantial rate of transmission here in Fresno.

“We still wear the mask when we go inside businesses, but it’s just a comfort, it makes you feel more secure,” says Fresno resident Jack Vangrouw.

Vangrouw and his wife stopped by Sierra Pacific Orthopedics to receive their booster shot of Moderna and say they continue to take precautions just to stay safe.

Just last week, the CDC said booster shots were available for all three COVID-19 vaccines and health officials then said they saw an uptick in the number of people getting vaccinated.

“It really coincided with Moderna being approved for boosters doses. We saw a lot of Moderna booster doses being administered at one of our mass vax sites,” says Joe Prado, interim assistant director for Fresno County Public Health.

The CDC says people 65 or older should get a booster shot, recommending that people who got Pfizer or Moderna, get the booster at least six months after the second shot.

Rick Lembo with Sierra Pacific Orthopedics says their facility offers all three COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots.

“We’re a little low, we’re probably around 5,000 we’ve given out in the short period of time. I can tell you the last four days, Tuesday through today (Friday), we have seen an increase of 200 doses of vaccine per day,” says Lembo.

He says operations have been running smoothly but thinks that’ll change with the 5-11 age group being approved for vaccinations and the county is getting ready to administer those doses.

“We have doses available, we’re communicating with our partners…we’re asking who’s going to be comfortable with vaccinating the 5-11 age group,” says Prado.

Health officials continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated and have continued to recommend the booster shot for more protection.

Just last week, the CDC approved the mixing and matching of vaccine booster shots.

