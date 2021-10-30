Difficulty Differences

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThis page is part of IGN's Phasmophobia Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the different difficulty levels in Phasmophobia. Looking for something particular? Click the links below to jump to... Difficulty Overview. Phasmophobia has four different difficulty levels to choose from: Amateur, Intermediate, Professional and...

www.ign.com

dbltap.com

Best Cards for Nightmare Difficulty in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood's Nightmare difficulty is no joke. Here are the best cards to use in order to stand a chance. Players who fancy themselves a challenge might be tempted to dive into Back 4 Blood's Nightmare mode. Test it out a few times and you'll quickly realize that this mode does not hold its punches. There are a number of tactics you can emply, though, to maximize your chance of survival. Memorizing layouts, good communication (if you're playing with friends), and careful attachment selections are all important elements to master.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinDesk

Ethereum’s ‘Difficulty Bomb’ Timing Hints at an Early Summer Merge

This article originally appeared in Valid Points, CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter breaking down Ethereum 2.0 and its sweeping impact on crypto markets. Subscribe to Valid Points here. During Ethereum Core Devs Meeting #124 on Oct. 15, a proposal to push December’s “difficulty bomb” was discussed. According to ETH Hub, the “Difficulty Bomb refers to a mechanism that, at a predefined block number, increases the difficulty level of puzzles in the proof-of-work mining algorithm resulting in longer than normal block times (and thus less ETH rewards for miners).” In other words, it increases mining difficulty exponentially over time, eventually leading to an “Ice Age,” which would force the chain to stop producing blocks, essentially “freezing out” proof-of-work mining as Ethereum shifts to its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Read more: What to Expect When Ethereum 2.0 Undergoes Its First ‘Hard Fork’ Most importantly, the date of the difficulty bomb gives insight into when the Merge is expected to occur, since it will disincentivize miners from continuing to mine Ethereum’s proof-of-work chain at that point. Following the discussion on Friday, developers are now considering setting the effects of the difficulty bomb to take place in June 2022. That means the delay targets the Merge to take place before that date. Since the code for the difficulty bomb was first introduced in 2015, it has been delayed four times. Ethereum Project Manager Tim Beiko tweeted, “We think ~4 months is a generous timeframe from having the code done to seeing the Merge on mainnet.” Once again, the difficulty bomb does not set the Merge’s date in stone. Beacon Chain developers and the client teams use the difficulty bomb to keep them on track. If they have to delay the bomb again it will eat at time they could be spending on the transition to proof-of-stake. However, if the bomb is set too far away it loses its utility of disincentivizing the proof-of-work chain. Thus, the projected date represents the best data point we can use to estimate when the developers feel they will be ready to deploy the necessary code for the Merge. Follow @TimBeiko on Twitter for weekly summaries of the Core Devs Call or listen in on Friday mornings to hear more about the progress of Ethereum! Welcome to another edition of Valid Points.
COMPUTERS
thenerdstash.com

Phasmophobia: How to Unlock Nightmare Difficulty

It is that time of the year: the year of frights and scares. The time that is meant to curl up with your favorite piece of horror media and settle in for a night of screams. When it comes to video games, there is no horror game that has captured the minds of players more than the multiplayer ghost hunting game Phasmophobia. Just in time for Halloween, the game has just received a new update that brings with it new ghosts as well as a brand new difficulty known as “Nightmare.” This is a great challenge for even the most seasoned veterans of the co-op title. This guide will show you how to unlock Nightmare Difficulty in Phasmophobia.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Riders Republic: Is There a Difficulty Achievement & Trophy? Answered

Riders Republic has finally arrived, bringing a massive world of mountainous terrain for players to get their shred on in. With so many events to complete and the tools to create your own challenges within the world and share them with the community, chances are you’ll find plenty to keep you playing for hours at a time. Some players may be wondering whether or not there’s a Riders Republic difficulty trophy that can only be unlocked when playing against AI of a certain difficulty setting. Here’s everything you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN

Battlefield 2042 - Battlefield Portal Gameplay Trailer

Watch the latest, action-packed Battlefield 2042 trailer for a look at gameplay from Battlefield Portal, the multiplayer experience that allows you to discover battles from the past, present, and future as well as create and change the rules of war. Battlefield Portal lets you replay the reimagined classics, Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 - or deploy on these timeless maps with the modern arsenal and content of Battlefield 2042. Battlefield 2042 is made up of three distinct multiplayer experiences which include the aforementioned Battlefield Portal, as well as All-Out Warfare which features the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and Battlefield Hazard Zone which brings a tense, squad-focused survival experience. Adapt and overcome on dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal. Battlefield 2042 launches on November 19, 2021 with early access starting November 12, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valet Parking Missions

This guide will help you find and complete the Valet Parking Missions within GTA: San Andreas. The guide will also detail what Valet Parking Missions are, provide several tips and tricks to help complete them, and the rewards available for doing so. By using this guide, you'll be one step closer to that elusive 100% completion rating! This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Zero RC Shop

This guide will help you complete the Zero RC Shop Missions within GTA: San Andreas. The guide will cover what each mission entails, provide several tips and tricks to help complete them, and the rewards available for doing so. Upon completing this guide, you will be one step closer to that elusive 100% completion rating! This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition for Xbox, PC and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the El Rubi Unique Shotgun, including how to get it, where to find it, and what its mod loadout is. To find every Unique Weapon, be sure to visit our Unique Weapons Locations, or...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sayu - Best Builds and Tips

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Sayu, which includes a full character overview, how to obtain Sayu, combat details, talents, and skill upgrade priorities, a recommended character build, and much more. The sneaky, little ninja has entered the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Time Loader - Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for Time Loader and journey to the 90s in this physics-based puzzle platformer game that is out now on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. In Time Loader, take control of a quirky RC robot and manoeuvre your way around craftily designed levels in an effort to rewrite the past, save the future, and help your creator accept the present. Driven by its emotional narrative, Time Loader plunges players into the homely 90s, where their choices affect the future they are trying to save.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring: 15 Minutes of Gameplay Coming Tomorrow

FromSoftware has announced that 15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay will be showcased tomorrow, November 4. The announcement was made on the Elden Ring Twitter page, with no details offered beyond a time: 3pm CET / 7am PDT. It will be available to view on Bandai Namco US' Twitch channel, as well as on YouTube. Links to both are available in the tweet above.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Asset Missions

This guide will help you acquire all available assets within GTA: San Andreas. The guide will detail what each asset is, lay out the necessary steps to acquire them and what benefits you'll gain by owning them. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo Switch N64 Controllers Seemingly Sold Out Until 2022

The Nintendo Switch N64 controller released in conjunction with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will seemingly remain sold out until 2022 in the US. After selling out quickly following release late last month, the US Nintendo Store now displays a notice saying, "More controllers will be available in 2022." It's not clear if that applies worldwide – while also sold out in the UK, that regional store doesn't include the same notice.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Game Wiki Guide

This page of IGN’s Guardians of the Galaxy walkthrough contains information for Chapter 16 - Magus. This is the final chapter of the game. Chapter 16 is fairly brief, but it can be made longer if you fail annoying Magus. This page will help you make all the right choices when talking to Magus.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dawn of the Monsters - Official Announcement Trailer

Publisher Wayforward and developer 13AM Games have revealed Dawn of the Monsters, a giant-monster fighting game in which you'll inadvertently wreck the city of New Toronto in "devastating Kaiju combat." It features two-player co-op and is due out in early 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

NERF Legends - Blasters Overview Trailer

Get a detailed look at all of the blasters available to you in NERF Legends, the upcoming first-person shooter set in an all-NERF-toy sci-fi world. It will be released on November 19 for all major platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Riders Republic Video Review

Riders Republic reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X. Also available on PlayStation, PC, Xbox One, and Stadia. Riders Republic is an ambitious, captivating open-world sports game that had me laughing, sweating, and cheering more the longer I played. It borrows quite a bit from other open-world racing games like it and still has some kinks to work out with the stability of its online service - but it's astounding just how much Riders Republic manages to successfully pack inside itself, with enough consistently entertaining variety to keep me playing for a very long time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed to the Second Half of 2022

As a part of its second-quarter earnings announcement today, Take-Two Interactive announced that Firaxis' upcoming Marvel strategy game, Marvel's Midnight Suns, is being delayed into the second half of next year. This isn't a massive bump as the Midnight Suns was previously planned for March 2022. Now, it's looking at...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Increase Lung Capacity

Throughout Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, CJ will build up several core stats that alter everything from how hard he hits to how long he can sprint. Although most of these skills are enhanced through simply playing the game, one that you'll have to go out of your way to improve is Lung Capacity. The stat dictates how long CJ can spend underwater and must be upgraded to begin Wu Zi Mu's 'Amphibious Assault' mission during the San Fierro section of the campaign.
VIDEO GAMES

