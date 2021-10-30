CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

Compass Inn hosts spooky storytelling, pumpkin carving contest

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BiLwN_0ch8c3fT00

Knox Lipinski was having a tough time picking out his favorite pumpkin on Friday night.

Knox, 7, of Latrobe was at the Compass Inn’s sixth annual Pumpkin Carving Contest, which takes place this weekend during the inn’s Halloween Hauntings Storytelling event.

He finally settled on a large pumpkin that, upon closer inspection, was in the process of swallowing a second, smaller pumpkin that had a very concerned look on its face.

“This is the first time we’ve come here,” said Knox’s father, Jimmy Lipinski. “It’s really neat.”

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, museum-goers can vote on their favorite pumpkins in three categories and tour the former stagecoach hostelry. It was built in 1799 in Ligonier Township’s Laughlintown neighborhood.

As they move from room to dimly candle-lit room, museum docents and volunteers will tell spooky stories mixed with some of the real history of the region.

“We’ve been doing the Halloween Hauntings Storytelling for 50 years,” said museum Director Theresa Gay Rohall. “We used to do all the pumpkin carving ourselves, but a few years ago we thought: why not make it a contest?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkSWX_0ch8c3fT00

With the addition of prize money ranging from $25 to $75, the contest helps bring more visitors to the museum.

“It’s just a different way of getting people to interact with history,” Rohall said. “Telling ghost stories about that time period is a lot of fun, and Halloween’s always a fun time to do something different.”

As guests finished choosing their favorite pumpkins on Friday evening — the winners will be announced on Sunday — they moved inside the museum, where volunteer and Westmoreland Symphony Executive Director Endicott Reindl was waiting to tell the first ghost story.

For his part, Lipinski was busy checking out all of the little details and knickknacks that filled every corner of the room.

“What about that rat?” he asked, gesturing to a plastic rat behind the wooden bars of the stagecoach’s teller window.

Quick to improvise, Reindl assured him, “Oh, he stays back there because sometimes he gets scared of the ghost stories.”

Louise Sprowls of Stahlstown has been volunteering at the Compass Inn for the past four years, but this was her first time as a Halloween Hauntings storyteller.

“My story is about an orange cat that people thought to be a witch,” she said. “I really enjoy talking with people. It’s fun to see their reaction to all of the history here in their backyard.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 5:09PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,727 precincts of 2,855 reporting (96%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Stahlstown, PA
The Hill

Biden urges parents to vaccinate their eligible children

President Biden on Wednesday praised the availability of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, and urged parents who may be hesitant to talk to their pediatricians about any concerns. The vaccines for children represent "a giant step forward to further accelerate our path out of this pandemic," Biden said....
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Compass Inn#Pumpkin Carving Contest
CNN

Atlanta Braves win World Series for the first time since 1995

(CNN) — The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series title since 1995 after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. The Braves took the Series four games to two behind strong pitching and three big home runs. And although Atlanta couldn't close out the Astros at home in Game 5, thousands of fans flocked to the Braves' stadium, Truist Park, on Tuesday to watch the game on a nippy but starry night.
MLB
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
889
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy