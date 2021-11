TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansans prepare to have a scary good time this Halloween, the KDHE has provided tips to keep everyone from getting spooked by COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has encouraged residents to celebrate Halloween safely and spookily this year by following a few COVID-19 precautions. It said Kansans can enjoy the holiday safely by getting tested ahead of activities with people outside their immediate family, respecting social distancing guidelines and wearing masks to help keep trick or treaters safe.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO